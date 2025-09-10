A Bridge of Faith: Mexican Church’s Unwavering Love for Israel

LAGOS DE MORENO, JALISCO, MEXICO — For nearly three decades, Puente Iglesia de Venizion (Bridge of Blessing Church) has built its identity around support for Israel. The 600-member congregation, led by Pastors José and Ophelia Hermosillo, combines prayer with financial contributions as a consistent part of its mission.

One of the church’s central practices is an all-night prayer vigil. Held regularly, these gatherings run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., with every hour dedicated to praying for the peace of Israel. Pastor Patricia Perez of the sister congregation, Church of the Blessed International in Lubbock, Texas, described the community as “prayer warriors for the peace of Israel.”

Financial support has also been steady. For 28 years, a portion of the church’s tithes and offerings has been directed to Israel. In addition, the church has made specific contributions, including two recent gifts totaling $15,000 over the past two years to assist widows of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The tradition is passed on to younger generations during weekly services. Children participate in offerings by waving Israeli flags while the shofar is sounded, a practice intended to teach respect for the Jewish people from an early age.

The Mexican congregation’s bond with its sister church in Texas strengthens the message. “We are a sister church with the church in Mexico, and we both connect with the same heart when it comes to Israel,” Pastor Perez said.

The impact has been felt in Israel as well. Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365, emphasized the significance of their support. “With Israel at war, we are thankful for every show of solidarity. This church in Mexico may not have the same resources as larger communities, yet they are praying for us daily and giving with all their hearts.”

According to Mischel, stories like this highlight the breadth of international support. “When I learned about this church and their dedication, it gave me strength,” he said. “The Jewish world should know that in Mexico, there are Christians thinking about us, supporting us with everything they have.”

For visitors passing through Jalisco, Puente Iglesia de Venizion offers a rare example of a Mexican church whose identity is tied to its support for Israel. Through prayer, education, and financial gifts, the congregation has built a bridge of faith that connects two distant communities across generations.



