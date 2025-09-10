IDF Reserve Sniper Shares Harrowing Stories After 500 Days of Combat Service

An elite soldier details equipment shortages, miraculous moments, and the human cost of Israel’s ongoing war

An Israeli Defense Forces reserve sniper who has served over 500 days in combat since October 7th shared his remarkable story during a recent prayer call hosted by Israel365, revealing both the extraordinary dedication of Israeli soldiers and critical equipment shortages facing troops on the front lines.

Sergeant Yaakov Guttman, a lead sniper with the 551st reserve special forces unit, spoke candidly with Rabbi Rami Goldberg, Strategic Director of Israel365, about his experiences across multiple battlefronts including Gaza, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria. The powerful interview offers a rare glimpse into the realities facing Israeli combat soldiers.

From New Jersey to Elite IDF Unit

Guttman’s journey to the Israeli military began in Bergenfield, New Jersey, where he grew up in a traditionally religious family. After losing his father at age 10, Guttman found his calling in military service, inspired by his grandfather who served in the pre-1948 Haganah. Despite originally planning to join the U.S. Navy SEALs with two friends, Guttman ultimately chose to serve in the IDF.

“I said, ‘Guys, I got to go to the IDF. It’s my calling there. It’s my people. It’s my nation,'” Guttman recalled during the Israel365 interview.

After completing his mandatory service as a sniper from 2004-2006, including combat in the Second Lebanon War, Guttman worked for a decade as a firefighter in Tel Aviv, serving as deputy commander of a special motorcycle rescue unit. He later transitioned to high-tech sales before being called back to reserve duty following the October 7th Hamas attacks.

Critical Equipment Shortages

One of the most striking aspects of Guttman’s testimony was his description of dangerous equipment shortages within the IDF. He revealed that many soldiers were issued expired bulletproof plates that had deteriorated into what he called “Swiss cheese,” providing no actual protection.

“Those plates have expiration dates and if they’re not stored correctly, they’re even more detrimental because they become Swiss cheese,” Guttman explained. “So you’re actually wearing Swiss cheese instead of wearing a bulletproof vest.”

The equipment failures extended to critical night vision gear. Guttman described two separate firefights where his military-issued night vision equipment failed completely, leaving him unable to see during nighttime operations. After the second failure, he raised 30,000 shekels from private donors to purchase his own reliable night vision equipment.

“It has been beyond a lifesaver because now I can go anywhere into tunnels… into houses… any scenario and I can see at night clearly. I have the advantage now on the enemy,” he said.

Through his own fundraising efforts, Guttman has purchased over 500 bulletproof vests and nearly 1,000 helmets for fellow soldiers. You can contribute to help purchase life-saving equipment for Guttman’s unit.

Moments of Faith and Humanity

Despite the harsh realities of combat, Guttman shared powerful stories of faith and humanity within the IDF. He described a mission where his unit recovered the bodies of five Israeli hostages from Hamas tunnels, with soldiers lining up to recite psalms as the remains were carried out.

“I was so proud to be a Jew and I was so proud to be part of this religious Jewish entity…of all of our brothers and sisters, women and men together, fighting to respect these people and to do what’s right by them,” Guttman said.

He also spoke about receiving handwritten cards from American children while deployed in Gaza, describing how these simple gestures of support provided crucial morale boosts for exhausted soldiers.

The Hidden Cost of Extended Service

Rabbi Goldberg, who served as Guttman’s youth counselor 25 years ago, highlighted the often-overlooked personal toll of extended military service. Guttman has served 504 out of the past 702 days, leaving behind a wife and two children for months at a time.

“Times are very hard in the army. Guys are doing hundreds of days of reserve duty and it takes a beating physically, mentally, emotionally,” Guttman acknowledged. “It’s taking a beating on my kids, on my wife, on my marriage.”

The interview revealed how Israeli reservists often sacrifice careers and family time, with some losing jobs due to extended military service. Despite these challenges, Guttman emphasized the unwavering commitment of his fellow soldiers.

Supporting Israel’s Defenders

For those moved by Guttman’s story, donations are being accepted to help purchase critical equipment that could save lives on the battlefield. As Guttman’s testimony makes clear, these contributions directly impact soldier safety and mission success.

The complete interview, including Guttman’s detailed accounts of combat operations and moving stories of faith under fire, can be viewed here.