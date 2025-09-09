Netanyahu launches major Gaza offensive, vows to crush terror after Jerusalem attack; four IDF soldiers killed

Netanyahu Vows to Crush Terror Networks in Samaria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday that Israel’s campaign against terrorism will go far beyond eliminating attackers on the ground. His comments followed a deadly shooting in Jerusalem that left six people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Speaking at the Israeli Air Force command center in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu declared:

“Eliminating these two terrorists is not enough. Hunting down their supporters is not enough. My directive is clear: dismantle terror at its roots.”

He highlighted recent IDF operations in northern Samaria, where forces flattened militant infrastructure in three refugee camps as part of “Operation Iron Wall.” Netanyahu said this model—evacuating areas and wiping out terrorist strongholds—will now expand to other locations.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reinforced the message, announcing a full closure of the terrorists’ home area and pledging relentless operations against militant networks. Defense Minister Israel Katz followed with sweeping sanctions: demolition of illegal buildings in the perpetrators’ villages and the cancellation of 750 entry permits for their relatives.

Early Tuesday, IDF forces broadened counter-terror operations across Judea and Samaria, mapping out the homes of attackers Mohammad Taha and Muthanna Amro in preparation for demolition.

The attack, carried out in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood, ended when both gunmen were shot dead by an IDF soldier and an armed civilian. Hamas praised the assault as a “heroic operation,” urging Palestinians to escalate confrontations.

Four IDF Soldiers Killed in Gaza Blast

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday identified four soldiers killed in northern Gaza after terrorists targeted a Merkava tank with an explosive device.

The fallen soldiers—all from the 401st Armored Brigade—were named as:

Stf. Sgt. Uri Lamed, 20, from Tel Mond

Sgt. Gadi Cotal, 20, from Afikim

Sgt. Amit Arye Regev, 19, from Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut

Lt. Matan Abramovitz, 21, from Ganei Tikvah

An infantry fighter from the Nahal Brigade was also seriously wounded.

We mourn the loss of four IDF soldiers from the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, who fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip:



🕯️ Lieutenant Matan Abramovitz, 21

🕯️ Staff Sergeant Uri Lamed, 20

🕯️ Sergeant Gadi Cotal, 20

🕯️ Sergeant Amit Arye Regev, 19



Our hearts are with… pic.twitter.com/nXlcUHnTyu — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 9, 2025

The incident took place in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. According to reports, at least one terrorist was killed in the clash.

Prime Minister Netanyahu extended condolences to the families, calling the soldiers “heroes who sacrificed themselves for the defeat of Hamas and the return of our hostages.” Defense Minister Israel Katz also expressed deep sorrow, offering support to the bereaved families and wishing the wounded soldier a full recovery.

Israel Orders Mass Evacuation of Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday morning ordered the evacuation of all Gaza City residents, following Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement of a “major action” against Hamas strongholds there.

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, warned residents:

“For your safety, evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid Corridor toward the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone. Remaining in Gaza City is extremely dangerous.”

The directive came hours after Netanyahu revealed that the IDF had already destroyed dozens of high-rise towers used as Hamas command centers. He described these strikes as only the “opening stage” of a much larger ground maneuver.

The Mushtaha Tower, west of Gaza City, after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, September 5, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

Netanyahu told residents directly:

“You have been warned. Leave Gaza City now.”

According to Israeli estimates, around 100,000 Palestinians have already fled, though as many as 300,000 may remain.

Defense Minister Israel Katz described the campaign as a “hurricane” that leveled 30 high-rises in a single day, saying Hamas would be destroyed if it refused to disarm and release the remaining hostages.

The offensive stems from an Aug. 8 Cabinet decision to seize control of Gaza City. The IDF has already secured about 40% of the city, with its forces preparing for a decisive assault.

Netanyahu has outlined Israel’s conditions for ending the war: Hamas must disarm, all hostages must be returned, Gaza must be demilitarized, Israel must retain security control, and a new civilian administration must replace Hamas rule.