A few days ago, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) declared that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide. The name sounds impressive—an elite assembly of experts setting moral standards for the world. But the reality is closer to a political club than a scholarly body. Until recently, anyone could join. No credentials required. Pay your dues, and suddenly you’re a “genocide scholar.” Its ranks include human rights activists, psychologists, museum staff—and, disproportionately, Iraqis. More than one in ten members live in Iraq. The bar for membership was lower than a Costco membership.

Of roughly 600 members, only 129 voted on the resolution condemning Israel. That’s less than one in five. Barely enough for a quorum, and yet this handful declared the association’s official stance. Their track record shows a predictable pattern: condemn Israel, condemn countries at odds with popular narratives, ignore actual genocide. Syria’s Alawites, Christians, and Jews? Silence. The Christians slaughtered across Africa in 2025? Ignored. The Jews massacred by Hamas on October 7th? Not a word.

In February, about 70 Christians were abducted and killed in Casanga, Congo. In April, jihadists slaughtered over 70 in Sankara, Nigeria, and later that month at least 40 more in Plateau State, including children and the elderly. In June, roughly 200 Christians were gunned down in Yalawata, Benu State. Just last month, 40 to 50 Christians were murdered in a Catholic church during a midnight vigil in Congo. The IAGS remained silent.

This isn’t scholarship. It’s a selective outrage machine. Israel is slandered, while actual victims of Islamist violence are ignored. The IAGS has become, in effect, the Islamic Association of Genocide Scholars. If you’re looking for rigorous analysis, look elsewhere. If you want a politically motivated body that condemns Israel while pretending atrocities elsewhere don’t exist, welcome to the club.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki is the Executive Director of Israel365 Action.