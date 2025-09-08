Guardians of Israel: Standing with those who protect, serve, and heal

Every day in Israel, life swings between resilience and heartbreak. On the surface, you see a modern, thriving nation. But look closer, and you’ll find families carrying burdens most of us can hardly imagine.

Thankfully, you’ll also find something else: Guardians of Israel. These are ordinary men and women who step into the hardest places with extraordinary love. They repair homes, care for children, support Holocaust survivors, and stand with widows and soldiers when the world feels like it has abandoned them.

And today, you can take your place beside them. You can be part of this sacred work — helping the most vulnerable, showing up when the world might forget, and making sure that no one in Israel faces their struggles alone.

Cheryl and Yedidya’s Story

One such Guardian is Cheryl Unterslak, a dedicated volunteer with Divote. She doesn’t just send aid from a distance — she shows up in person, sitting with widows, terror victims, and wounded soldiers in the heart of Judea and Samaria. Cheryl is a constant presence in their lives, not only offering material support but emotional strength as well. She listens to their stories, weeps with them, and reminds them they are not alone.

Cheryl’s work is life-changing for families like Yedidya and Liz Gellman’s. For twenty years, Yedidya served in Israel’s reserves. On October 7th, when the war broke out, he rushed to the front lines and was gravely injured in Khan Yunis. After spending seven months in the hospital, Yedidya now faces long, painful rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Liz stood by his side, caring for him and their two young children. But the time away from work has created overwhelming financial strain. The house they were building remains unfinished, and every day is a struggle to make ends meet.

When Cheryl learned about their plight, she stepped in to help. It wasn’t just about providing financial relief — it was about showing this family they had not been forgotten, that their sacrifice was being honored. This is the power of the Guardians. They make a difference not just in the moment, but for the long term.

Rabbi Shlomo Klughaupt’s Story

Another Guardian is Rabbi Shlomo Klughaupt, who brings hope and comfort to children in Israel’s hospitals. Rabbi Klughaupt’s mission is simple yet profound: to ensure that every child in Israel — no matter how ill — knows they are valued, loved, and cared for. Families who feel abandoned find in him a friend who never leaves their side.

One family that will benefit from Rabbi Klughaupt’s care is that of Leanne, a 30-year-old mother of two whose life was turned upside down by tragedy. On her daughter’s sixth birthday, they were involved in a horrific car accident. Leanne’s daughter suffered a severe brain injury, and for almost a year, Leanne has lived beside her, giving her constant care.

At the time of the accident, Leanne’s husband abandoned her, leaving her to face this crisis alone. She now shoulders the responsibility of caring for her daughter while battling immense financial strain.

But Rabbi Klughaupt will be there for Leanne, providing support and compassion when she needs it most. His work doesn’t stop at the hospital — it extends into the homes of families like Leanne’s, ensuring they feel a connection to the wider community, even in their darkest moments.

Why Guardians Are Crucial

What Cheryl and Rabbi Klughaupt represent is not just generosity; it’s something more profound — it’s a model of true, unshakeable commitment. These Guardians are not just responding to needs; they are creating a culture of presence, compassion, and restoration.

The truth is, Israel’s greatest strength is not just its military power, but the people who choose to stand in the gaps. The Guardians of Israel don’t just wait for the next crisis. They actively choose to show up and make a difference, each and every day. And without their steady presence, without the monthly, consistent care they provide, many families would simply fall through the cracks.

This is where you come in.

Take Your Place as a Guardian

By giving monthly, you’ll join Guardians like Cheryl and Rabbi Klughaupt in their vital work. Your support will help provide consistent care and bring hope to families who need it most.

If you feel called to stand with them, your monthly gift will help make a real difference in the lives of Yedidya and Liz, Leanne, and many others. It’s not just about giving — it’s about becoming a Guardian yourself.