Six killed in terror shooting attack in Jerusalem

A deadly terrorist shooting rocked the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot today, Monday morning, leaving six people dead and at least a dozen others injured. The attack occurred near a busy bus stop, where two armed terrorists opened fire on civilians, resulting in widespread panic and chaos. Five of the victims included a man and a woman in their 50s, as well as three men in their 30s. Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene, providing medical care to the wounded and transporting seven critically injured individuals to local hospitals. Two others sustained moderate injuries, while three others had light wounds.

Israeli security forces acted swiftly, with an IDF squad commander and an armed civilian neutralizing the attackers on the spot. The terrorists were reportedly carrying locally manufactured “Carlo” submachine guns, commonly used in such attacks. The quick response from the soldier, identified as a squad commander in the IDF’s ultra-Orthodox Hasmonean Brigade, and the civilian helped prevent further casualties, showcasing the readiness of Israel’s defense forces and civilians in the face of terror.

In the aftermath of the attack, Hamas praised the operation, calling it “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes,” a statement that only deepens the divide and tension in the region. The terror group’s call for further escalation in Judea and Samaria further complicated an already volatile situation. Hamas’ rhetoric continues to fuel the conflict, as they urge Palestinians to intensify their confrontations with Israel.

Emergency medical responders, including paramedics from Magen David Adom, described the scene as harrowing. Nadav Taib, a paramedic with MDA, shared a chilling account of arriving at the site, finding people unconscious on the road, with shattered glass scattered across the sidewalk. The atmosphere was chaotic, as security forces worked to secure the area, and medical teams provided immediate treatment to the wounded, many of whom had gunshot wounds.

Israel Police and security agencies, including the IDF, have been investigating the attack, with reports indicating that the terrorists may have arrived by car from a village near Ramallah in the West Bank. Authorities are also looking into a suspicious object discovered at the scene, heightening concerns about additional threats. In response, the IDF closed security checkpoints between Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria for further assessment, and Israel’s military and security forces were dispatched to surrounding areas for searches and to prevent further attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with top security officials, convened an emergency meeting to address the situation. Israeli authorities are reinforcing defensive measures along the security barrier and conducting raids in nearby villages, with a focus on neutralizing any further threats. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel’s fight against terrorism and efforts to protect its citizens will continue unabated.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the scene of a terror attack at Ramot junction, entrance to Jerusalem. 15 people were injured in the shooting attack which was carried out by two terrorists. September 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The attack serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in Jerusalem and the West Bank, with Israel’s security agencies working tirelessly to prevent attacks. The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) reported thwarting over 1,000 major Palestinian terrorist attacks in 2024 alone, a testament to the ongoing challenges faced by Israeli security forces. Among these, many involved firearms, explosives, and other forms of violent tactics. Despite these efforts, the latest attack underscores the continued risks, with innocent civilians paying the price for the ongoing violence in the region.

As the investigation continues, Israel remains on high alert, with authorities determined to track down any remaining suspects and prevent further bloodshed. The tragic attack in Ramot is a stark reminder of the fragile security situation in Jerusalem, highlighting the urgent need for continued vigilance and a decisive response to terrorism.