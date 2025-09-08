Israel’s defiant push in Gaza, rising antisemitism in the UK, and Palestinian state talks in London

Katz Warns of Massive Storm Hitting Gaza City

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning on Monday, stating that a “massive hurricane” would hit Gaza City, shaking the terror strongholds. Katz’s chilling message was directed at Hamas fighters and their supporters abroad: “Release the hostages and lay down your weapons, or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be eliminated.” As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensify their efforts to reclaim Gaza City, Katz confirmed that the operation to dismantle Hamas and its infrastructure continues with relentless force.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced Katz’s statements, declaring that Israel will choose victory over defeat despite the intense global criticism faced during the war. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel’s fight is not just against Hamas but against a broader Iranian axis aiming to destroy the Jewish state. He made it clear that Israel would keep up its operations until all objectives, including the defeat of Iran’s proxies, are met.

The conflict continues to weigh heavily on Israeli civilians, who face not just the threat of physical harm but a war of narratives in the global media. Despite this, Netanyahu vowed that Israel would emerge victorious, refusing to let international media dictate the narrative of defeat. In the meantime, Gaza City remains a focal point of the military operation, as thousands of Palestinians attempt to flee Hamas’ stronghold amidst the chaos.

Study Finds Surge in Antisemitism in the UK

A recent study has revealed a disturbing rise in antisemitic attitudes across the UK, with 21% of Britons now agreeing with at least four antisemitic statements, a sharp increase from 16% last year. This surge comes just ahead of a major rally in London by Jewish groups, protesting the increasing threats and hostilities directed at the Jewish community.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), found that nearly half of the population believes Israel treats Palestinians like Nazis treated Jews, a comparison that trivializes the Holocaust and perpetuates harmful stereotypes. The survey also highlighted alarming attitudes among young people, with over 60% of those aged 18-24 agreeing with the Nazi comparison.

The findings underscore a growing trend of hostility toward Israel and its supporters in the UK, which has profound implications for British Jews, particularly those on university campuses where support for Hamas is growing. The results show that nearly one in ten young Britons has a favorable view of Hamas, and 19% believe the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel was justified. These rising antisemitic sentiments are posing a serious challenge to Jewish communities, both in the UK and globally.

Abbas Visits London for Talks on Gaza and Palestinian Statehood

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in London for critical talks with British officials regarding the ongoing Gaza conflict and the future of Palestinian statehood. Abbas’ visit, arranged by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is focused on securing a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and increasing humanitarian aid to the region.

Abbas is also seeking international support to take control of Gaza post-conflict and to bolster Palestine’s recognition on the global stage. His visit comes as the UK government prepares to formally recognize Palestine as a state at the United Nations later this month, contingent upon certain conditions, including a truce in Gaza.

The visit is taking place amidst growing discontent among the Palestinian population toward Abbas, with 81% of Palestinians calling for his resignation due to his prolonged leadership. Back in the UK, the government faced criticism as London police made nearly 900 arrests during a violent protest supporting Palestinian groups, including those linked to banned organizations such as Palestine Action.

The protest, marred by clashes with police, reflects the increasingly polarized stance on the Palestinian issue within the UK, as the government navigates its foreign policy approach to the ongoing Middle East conflict.