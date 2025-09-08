France is dying. Emmanuel Macron is the one pulling the plug.

Ten percent of France’s population is already Muslim, and their influence is growing by the day. Entire neighborhoods in Paris, Marseille, and other major cities are dominated by Islamist culture. French schools teach radical ideas, mosques regularly and openly broadcast jihadist rhetoric, and Muslim voting blocs already control city councils and parliamentary seats. By 2050, France and the UK are projected to be roughly 17% Muslim — enough to dominate elections and bend national policy to their will. France is not just changing; it is on the verge of a demographic and cultural transformation that will leave it unrecognizable. The France of “liberte, egalite, fraternite” will soon be just another historical footnote with a Wikipedia page.

Faced with the choice to defend French civilization or appease rising Islamist influence, Macron has chosen appeasement — a long, slow death for his nation. He could have cracked down on radical mosques, enforced secular laws, protected French Jews, and confronted the growing threat. Instead, he has consciously chosen to humiliate France’s natural democratic allies and reward the enemies of the West. In July, Macron announced that France intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN this September, claiming it is “consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.” Though he has presented this as a “principled stand,” it should be clear to all that what this is: a cowardly act of groveling to France’s angry Muslim minority.

Meanwhile, as Macron lectures Israel on the need to cave to Palestinian demands, French Jews are living behind locked doors under constant police protection. Antisemitic attacks have surged since Hamas’s October 7th massacre, and Muslim radicals in France are actively plotting acts of terror to murder French Jews. Antisemitic incidents exploded from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023—a nearly fourfold surge—and physical assaults nearly doubled from 43 to 85. Just weeks ago, Le Figaro reported that two French Muslim teens — aged 15 and 17 — were charged with conspiring to attack synagogues and the Eiffel Tower, inspired by ISIS propaganda. French Jews fear for their lives and many are fleeing the country. Yet Macron’s only response is to diplomatically attack the State of Israel.

Graffiti reading "Kill all Jews" in France. That's what happens when Emmanuel Macron sides with terrorists and wants to reward them with a state after they slaughtered over 1,000 Jews in a single day.



Jews in France are no longer safe. pic.twitter.com/Kf8rrvYzko — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 30, 2025

The danger to French Jews is so great — and the response of Macron’s government so pitiful — that the Trump administration felt compelled to create a diplomatic rift with Paris in protest of France’s sickening treatment of both its Jews and the State of Israel. Ambassador Charles Kushner, the U.S. envoy to France, publicly rebuked Macron and his government for abandoning French Jews and refusing to confront the Islamist threat. Kushner warned that France is sacrificing its own citizens for political convenience and appeasement. Yet Macron shrugs, pressing ahead with recognition of a fictional Palestinian state, hailing “the courageous commitments taken by the Palestinian Authority” – a government which continues to pay stipends to jihadist terrorists who murder Jews.

Macron’s assault on the Jewish people is not merely political — it is moral, and it is biblical. God warns in Joel 4:2: “I will enter into judgment… because they have scattered My people and divided My land.” Macron is walking straight into that judgment. By turning against Israel and legitimizing its enemies, he is not protecting France from Islamist rage — he is condemning France to collapse. Every concession to Hamas, every UN declaration, every public slap at Israel is another nail in France’s coffin, hastening the death of the very nation Macron pretends to lead.

The collapse is not theoretical — it is already underway. Entire suburbs of Paris, Lyon, and Marseille are effectively under Islamist control, where police fear to patrol and French law is mocked. Jewish schools resemble military bases, guarded by soldiers and security gates. Families are abandoning neighborhoods that have become hostile to anyone unwilling to bow to radical Islam. In the heart of Paris, churches stand empty while mosques overflow — a snapshot of a nation surrendering its past and forfeiting its future.

France is dying. Emmanuel Macron is not merely failing to save it — he is actively performing the euthanasia, accelerating the collapse of his own nation while ignoring the warnings of allies, the lessons of history, and the judgment of God.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet. Blessed is the True Judge.

Rabbi Elie Mischel is the Director of Education at Israel365 and the author of The War Against the Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times.