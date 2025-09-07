Heaven vs. Hell: Mike Huckabee’s Biblical Framing of Israel’s War with Hamas

In a recent interviews, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reiterated his belief that Israel’s conflict with Hamas is not just as a military or political confrontation, but is a deeply spiritual battle—a cosmic struggle between Heaven and Hell, good and evil, light and darkness.

In an interview with the BBC, Huckabee warned of the “devastating consequences” if Western nations proceed with unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it a violation of the Oslo Accords. He urged that such a move could prompt Israel to extend sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria .

Huckabee also sat with The Christian Broadcasting Network this week, placing the blame for the ongoing war on Hamas.

“It’s what the President (Trump) has been pushing for and saying. It’s what Israel has been pushing for, but I don’t know that they have much of a choice, because Hamas will walk up to the table and pretend they’re going to make some type of deal that would let the hostages go, and then they always walk away, and then they add new conditions.”

He added, “I think these people have to understand the reason this has gone on like it has, with as much suffering as it has, it’s not because of Israel. It’s because of Hamas.”

The Ambassador suggested that the Europeans and others trying to impose a Palestinian state are playing into the hands of Hamas.

Huckabee stated, “I think, without a doubt, when these European countries started saying they were going to unilaterally declare a Palestinian state, Hamas walked away from all the negotiations that had been going on. They want their Palestinian state. Now, they might get one for free.”

The Ambassador insists that the Europeans’ U.N. action is a violation of the 1993 Oslo Accords. “So, that’s a problem,” he said. “They just can’t do that. And they also – they haven’t defined where the boundaries are. Who would lead it? How would it all work out? So it is an exercise in futility.”

Again, he framed the conflict in a larger Biblical context.

“This is a battle of the ages,” he told us. “This is not horizontal. It’s not left, right, liberal, conservative. This is a vertical battle. It’s Heaven versus Hell. It’s good versus evil. People need to see it in that context, or they’ll miss the whole thing.”

He continued, “Where does that come from? It doesn’t come just from socio-political or economic pressures. It comes from an evil that originates from the most demonic forces that have ever been unleashed on this earth. And that’s why I feel like, particularly Christian believers in the United States and across the world, need to recognize it.”

He also reiterated his spiritual framing of the conflict, describing it as “a spiritual conflict, a battle of the ages … It’s heaven versus hell, it’s good versus evil.” Emphasizing the importance of standing with Israel not out of political alignment, but “for the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the Law, the Light, the foundation of Western civilization.” He underscored the extreme brutality of Hamas’s October 7 massacre as evidence of the evil confronting Israel.

This echoes comments the ambassador made at a Jewish News Syndicate conference in Jerusalem on April 28, , when he declared that Israel’s mission as the “struggle against its enemies” is a “battle between heaven and hell, between good and evil, between light and darkness.” He framed the conflict as vertical, transcending partisan divides and political ideologies, and called Israel “a chosen place for a chosen people”.

There, he praised President Trump for reversing “ridiculous policies” that previously hindered Israel’s ability to defend itself, and lamented Hamas as among the worst savages in human history.