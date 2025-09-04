Houthis target Israel, Smotrich pushes sovereignty, and Gaza faces mass evacuation

Katz Issues Warning to Houthis After Latest Missile Launch

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stern warning to the Houthi militia on Thursday, following another missile attack from Yemen. Although the missile landed in an open area outside Israeli borders, Katz made it clear that the Houthis’ actions would not go unchallenged. “The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn—we will complete all ten plagues,” he declared in a tweet.

The Iranian-backed group has increasingly escalated its attacks on Israel, including missiles, drones, and even claims of targeting an Israeli-affiliated vessel in the Red Sea. Just the day before, the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles at Israel, activating air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. While these missiles were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Houthis’ actions have raised alarms, as they employ a range of advanced weapons in their assaults.

The IDF confirmed that a surface-to-surface cluster missile was used in the attack, which exploded upon impact in midair, with fragments falling into residential areas. This marks a worrying new phase in the conflict. The Houthis have been involved in increasing attacks on Israel ever since the massacre by Hamas on October 7, 2023, with a stated goal of showing solidarity with Palestinians. The recent missile strikes, combined with the group’s ongoing rhetoric, signal a growing threat from this Yemeni faction.

Smotrich Signals Tough Action Against PA as Sovereignty Plan Takes Shape

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a dire warning to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday, stressing that the Israeli military would be prepared to dismantle the PA in the same way it dealt with Hamas if it provoked violence over the territories of Judea and Samaria. Smotrich, also responsible for civilian affairs in these regions, was speaking alongside Yesha Council head Israel Ganz, where they unveiled a bold proposal for full Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

“There is no place for a terrorist state in the heart of Israel,” Smotrich declared, referencing the lessons learned from the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas massacre. In his plan, Smotrich calls for the annexation of 82% of Judea and Samaria, asserting that the land will remain under Israeli sovereignty while Palestinian residents will continue to govern themselves.

As tensions grow over the issue, the plan has drawn both support and criticism. According to Smotrich, this move would ensure a strong Jewish majority and preserve Israel as both a Jewish and democratic state. However, regional actors like the UAE have warned that such actions would risk undermining the Abraham Accords and set back relations with Israel’s Arab neighbors. Despite these objections, Smotrich has urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to push forward with the plan, stating that doing so would mark a historic moment in Israeli leadership.

Mass Exodus from Gaza City Amid IDF Offensive

An Israeli security source reported on Wednesday that nearly 80,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City in anticipation of an upcoming Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation aimed at dismantling Hamas strongholds in the city. Despite the absence of an official announcement regarding the operation, large numbers of civilians have been leaving the northern parts of Gaza City in recent days, with many seeking refuge in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, however, is reportedly taking extreme measures to restrict movement, including preventing civilians from evacuating and directing them away from safe corridors. The IDF has received numerous accounts from fleeing residents who claim that Hamas operatives are blocking the main evacuation routes, forcing civilians to take dangerous detours.

In response to the growing influx of displaced persons, the Israeli Defense Ministry has ramped up its humanitarian efforts in the south, including increasing supplies of food, medicine, and water. The IDF has also prepared temporary shelter facilities for the displaced, ensuring that basic needs are met in compliance with international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have confirmed that the operation to seize Gaza City is part of a larger strategy to neutralize Hamas, including the dismantling of its military infrastructure and the disarmament of the group. The goal of this operation, announced by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is to establish Israeli security control over the region and facilitate the return of hostages while ensuring the demilitarization of Gaza.