The Big Lie of Antisemitism

“Thus said Hashem: I am going to take B’nei Yisrael from among the nations they have gone to, and gather them from every quarter, and bring them to their own land.” (Ezekiel 37:21 TIB)

The current surge of antisemitism sweeping through nations is largely fueled by a false narrative: the claim that Jews are occupying land that rightfully belongs to Palestinians. This distortion is behind much of the hostility directed toward Jews today.

The Big Lie: Jews as Occupiers

At the core of modern antisemitism is the accusation that Jews are unjustly occupying Palestinian lands. This myth posits that if Israel were to relinquish control of these territories for the establishment of a Palestinian state, peace would follow. However, this belief is grounded in misinformation and historical revisionism.

In 2005, as part of the Oslo Accords aimed at achieving a two-state solution, Israel withdrew from Gaza, offering it to Palestinians along with parts of Judea and Samaria. Rather than ushering in peace, Gaza descended into a stronghold for terrorism. Groups like Hamas, which has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, control Gaza and perpetuate violence against Israel. Hamas’s charter makes clear its intention: the destruction of Israel and the removal of Jews from the entire region to establish an Islamist state. Their infamous slogan, “From the River to the Sea,” echoes this worldview—one that fundamentally rejects the idea of peace through negotiation.

The United Nations and the Two-State Solution

On September 19, 2024, the United Nations voted in favor of a resolution calling for the removal of Jews from the West Bank (Judea/Samaria) and East Jerusalem to make way for a Palestinian state. The “Big Lie” was once again used to justify this resolution, which passed with 143 nations supporting it, 9 nations opposing, and 25 abstaining. The resolution calls for the removal of Jews by September 19, 2025, setting an ominous deadline for the fulfillment of this plan. Some countries have even suggested recognizing a Palestinian state on these territories before that date.

Consequences of Believing the Big Lie

The prophet Joel warns of severe consequences for those who embrace this false narrative and attempt to divide Israel. In Joel 3:2, God declares:

“I will also gather all nations, and bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat: and I will enter into judgment with them there on account of My people, My heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations; They have also divided up My land.” (Joel 3:2)

This prophecy assures us that nations who seek to remove Jews and divide their land will face divine judgment. With the growing number of nations supporting this false narrative, they are positioning themselves for judgment.

“Is There Not a Cause?”

When King David faced Goliath, he questioned the justification of the Philistines’ defiance against Israel. His question, “Is there not a cause?” echoed through history and remains relevant today. The cause is clear: to honor the God of heaven, His covenants with the Jewish people, and the land He gave them. Israel’s heritage is rooted in divine promise, as God made clear to Abraham in Genesis:

“Look as far as you can see, in every direction—north, south, east, and west. I am giving you all this land, as far as you can see, to you and your descendants as a permanent possession.” (Genesis 13:14-17)

Dispel the Big Lie

To counter the Big Lie, we must honor God’s covenants with Israel, beginning with God’s people. As a Christian leader, I am astonished by how many have been misled by false narratives, and by how few speak out in support of Israel. Where is the Christian voice in this matter?

A part of the problem lies in the influence of replacement theology, which teaches that the Church has replaced Israel. However, God’s promises regarding Israel remain unchanged, as confirmed by the prophecy in Joel. Despite the growing influence of false narratives, God still refers to Israel as “His heritage” and “His land.” These promises, made millennia ago, remain intact.

Many mistakenly believe that Palestinians are the rightful heirs to the land, claiming a historical connection to the ancient Philistines. However, history confirms that the Philistines were not Arab, but Greek in origin, and ceased to exist after the Roman conquest in 70 A.D. The Romans renamed Judea “Palestine” in an effort to erase the Jewish connection to the land. The true narrative, according to the prophet Ezekiel, is that Israel’s return to the land is part of God’s divine plan:

“Surely I will take the children of Israel from among the nations, wherever they have gone, and will gather them from every side and bring them into their own land.” (Ezekiel 37:21-22 KJV)

The Path to Peace: One-State Solution

The false promise of a two-state solution must be replaced with the truth of a one-state solution. In areas under Palestinian control, Jews are not allowed to live, while cities under Jewish control are home to people of all backgrounds and faiths. The Palestinian Authority, which continues to fund terrorist activities through its “Pay to Slay” program, does not offer a peaceful neighbor for Israel. True peace will come when Jews and Arabs live side by side, within the framework of a Jewish state that honors the rights of all people. This vision aligns with the biblical intent for the land and provides a realistic path forward.