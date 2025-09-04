The Silent War for Israel’s Land

The Land of Israel is not just the birthplace of the Jewish people—it is a sacred land for all those who value faith, heritage, and history. For Jews, it is the land of our ancestors and the fulfillment of God’s promise. This land is deeply intertwined with the identity and spirit of those who honor its significance. Today, Israel’s heartland—Judea and Samaria—remains a key piece of this sacred heritage. Yet, this land is under threat—not by military forces, but by foreign-funded organizations engaging in a strategic campaign to undermine Israel’s sovereignty. Their weapon of choice? Trees.

These groups are planting millions of trees in Judea and Samaria to assert claims over land that has been home to Jewish communities for millennia. It’s not about beautifying the land—it’s about creating facts on the ground and pushing Israel’s rightful presence out of these historic territories. But Israel will not stand by and allow its heartland to be taken. We must respond, and we can do so in a way that is both impactful and meaningful: by planting trees of our own.

The Strategy Behind Tree Planting

Across Judea and Samaria, foreign-funded organizations have been planting trees as part of a broader campaign to assert territorial claims. These groups are working in concert with local factions to lay claim to key areas of land, using trees as their marker. Why trees? Because they are a long-lasting, tangible presence—symbols that grow in the soil and can be difficult to remove once planted.

In regions like the South Hebron Hills, foreign-funded groups have planted large numbers of trees to establish their presence and stake a claim to land that rightfully belongs to Israel. By planting these trees, they aim to shift the demographic and territorial reality on the ground, making it more challenging for Israel to maintain control of its own land.

The message is clear: if we do not act, Israel’s heartland will slip away, piece by piece, tree by tree.

Trees planted with Im Tirtzu (Credit: Im Tirtzu)

Honoring Israel’s Heroes

Every tree you plant is not just a sapling—it’s a living memorial to the brave IDF soldiers who have given their lives defending Israel’s land. Maj. Shay Shamriz, a 26-year-old officer from Merkaz Shapira, tragically fell in combat on December 26, 2023, while defending Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. His sacrifice, like that of so many others, is a testament to the bravery and commitment of Israel’s soldiers.

In memory of Maj. Shamriz, a tree was planted in the very land he fought to defend. Now, you have the chance to do the same—by planting a tree in honor of a fallen hero, ensuring that their legacy lives on in Israel’s heartland. Imagine the families of these fallen heroes watching their loved ones’ legacies take root in the very land they fought to protect. Your tree will stand tall, a living tribute that will endure for generations to come, symbolizing faith, strength, and resilience.

The Urgency to Act Now

The threat to Israel’s heartland is very real. Foreign-funded groups continue to plant trees in an effort to assert control over Judea and Samaria. At the same time, international pressure on Israel continues to mount, with governments and organizations around the world trying to delegitimize Israel’s right to its land. These efforts aim to weaken Israel’s resolve and undermine its very existence.

But with your support, we can push back. Planting a tree is a simple yet powerful way to assert Israel’s sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. It is an act of defiance against those who seek to deny Israel’s right to its land, and a way to secure Israel’s future for generations to come.

A Simple Solution: Plant a Tree

The good news is that we do not have to sit idly by. We have a simple and powerful way to push back. Plant a tree. For just $30, you can plant a tree in Judea and Samaria, directly securing Israel’s future and defending the land that has been part of the Jewish people’s heritage for thousands of years.

Through our partnership with Im Tirtzu, Israel’s largest grassroots Zionist movement, we are working together to restore and strengthen Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria. Our goal is to plant 360 trees to secure four parcels of land under immediate threat. Each tree represents a direct stand for Israel’s sovereignty, a symbol of resistance to those trying to alter the reality on the ground.

This campaign is more than symbolic. It’s a tangible action that speaks louder than words. Every tree you plant helps create a permanent presence in the land, reinforcing Israel’s claim to its historical heartland and ensuring its future security.

Take Action Today

Now is the time to make a real, tangible impact. Plant a tree in Israel’s heartland today. Whether you plant one tree or sponsor an entire planting event, your contribution will directly defend Israel’s most vulnerable territories and strengthen its presence in the land.

For just $30, you can make a difference.

Your tree will honor a hero, protect Israel’s land, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

It’s time to take action. It’s time to stand up for Israel. It’s time to ensure that the Land of Israel remains strong and secure. By planting a tree, you are not only protecting Israel’s heartland—you are helping to secure its future.