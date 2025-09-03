Houthi Missile Intercepted Over Israel as IDF Strikes Drive Rebel Leaders Out, and U.S. Senators Clash With Netanyahu

Houthi missile intercepted after triggering sirens in central Israel

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi forces was intercepted over Israel on Wednesday morning, setting off air-raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and surrounding areas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that one missile was destroyed midair, with no reported injuries or damage. According to the IDF Home Front Command, about two million people sought shelter during the alerts.

A fire broke out from the interception of the ballistic missile from Yemen pic.twitter.com/up74AnDkLR — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 3, 2025

The incident follows a series of Houthi attacks on Israel, including a drone intercepted Tuesday off Israel’s central coast. Earlier that day, two missiles fired from Yemen reportedly fell in Saudi Arabia before reaching Israeli airspace.

On Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile strike on the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port; the vessel sustained no damage. That attack coincided with funerals in Sanaa for 12 senior Houthi officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, who were killed in an Israeli strike on August 28. Al-Rahawi, appointed in 2024, was the most senior Houthi official eliminated since the group began attacking Israel after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault.

Democratic senators accuse Israel after being denied Gaza entry

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) criticized Israel after being denied permission to join a Jordanian aid airdrop into Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of restricting humanitarian relief.

The senators, who have made multiple public statements condemning Israeli policies, accused Israel of limiting food deliveries and misrepresenting aid flows at the Kerem Shalom crossing. They also denounced settler violence in the West Bank and described Israel’s screening of aid shipments as “onerous.”

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip from the Israeli side of the border August 1, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90

Van Hollen drew sharp criticism after suggesting that U.S. foreign policy was dictated by Netanyahu, a remark many Jewish organizations called antisemitic, echoing conspiracy theories about Jewish control of governments.

Pro-Israel groups rejected the senators’ claims, stressing that inspections at Ashdod Port are meant to prevent Hamas weapons smuggling, not block humanitarian assistance.

While the senators called for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, Israel maintains that Hamas continues to hold captives in Gaza—an issue central to ongoing conflict.

A plane drops humanitarian aid loaded with food supplies to displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip, August 22, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Israeli strike forces Houthi leadership to flee Sanaa

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Tuesday that senior Houthi leaders are fleeing Yemen’s capital following an Israeli airstrike on August 28 that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several top officials.

“The remnants of the Houthi leadership are escaping Sanaa,” Katz said, vowing that Israel will continue targeting the group’s leadership. He compared the Houthis’ actions to Hamas leaders who hide while civilians bear the brunt of conflict.

Reports from Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat described panic among remaining Houthi officials, some of whom have moved to rural northern Yemen along with their families. The group has reportedly ordered senior members to avoid government buildings and public spaces out of fear of further Israeli attacks.

The IDF said its strike targeted a facility hosting dozens of senior operatives responsible for Houthi military operations against Israel. Al-Rahawi, who had led the Houthis since 2024, was the highest-ranking official eliminated since the Yemeni group joined the war in solidarity with Hamas after October 7, 2023.

In the days after the strike, the Houthis launched missiles and drones at Israel, most of which were intercepted or fell short. On Monday, they also claimed an attack on the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia, though the vessel continued its route unharmed.

At funerals in Sanaa, thousands gathered chanting anti-Israel and anti-American slogans, underscoring the Houthis’ continued alignment with Iran in the wider regional conflict.