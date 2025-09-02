Rabbi Leo Dee: A Wedding Day That Began with Detention

In a dramatic turn of events that encapsulated both controversy and celebration, Rabbi Leo Dee began his wedding day in Israeli police custody after being detained on the Temple Mount for putting on tefillin (phylacteries) just hours before his marriage ceremony. The 53-year-old rabbi, whose life was forever changed by an unspeakable tragedy in April 2023, found himself at the center of a religious freedom debate on what should have been one of his most joyous days.

Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife Lucy and two daughters Maya and Rina in a 2023 terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley, ascended the Temple Mount on Sunday morning ahead of his wedding, which was taking place that evening. During his visit, he put on tefillin at the site and was detained by Israeli police for praying with tefillin and banned for a week.

Despite this morning’s ordeal, the rabbi proceeded with his wedding that evening, marrying Aliza Teplitsky in an emotional ceremony that marked not just the union of two individuals but the remarkable resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable loss.

Rabbi Leo Dee’s journey to this second marriage is one of the most poignant stories to emerge from Israel’s ongoing struggles with terrorism. After losing Lucy, Maia and Rina in a roadside attack in the Jordan Valley on Passover 2023, the bereaved rabbi has learned to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

On August 31, 2025, approximately 2.5 years after the terrorist attack that shattered his world, Rabbi Dee married Aliza Teplitsky, a 43-year-old professional originally from Toronto, Canada. During the chuppah (ceremony), Dee’s surviving daughters, Keren and Tali, delivered moving words about their late mother, Lucy, and expressed their heartfelt support for their father’s decision to remarry.

The ceremony, held in the Gush Etzion city of Efrat, where Rabbi Dee resides, was conducted by two local rabbis, Rabbi Shlomo Kamhi and Rabbi Yair Binstock, with music provided by Rabbi Shlomo Katz. In a surprise appearance that added to the emotional weight of the evening, military cantor Shai Abramson arrived to sing for the couple during the wedding celebrations.

Aliza Teplitsky brings her own rich background to this union. Born and raised in Toronto, she was an active member of Bnei Akiva youth movement in her formative years, later working as a program manager for Bnei Akiva North America in New York. She moved to Israel in 2005 and currently works for the popular website-making company Wix.

Her diverse career in Israel has included working on Jerusalem’s light rail construction project, designing exhibitions for the Israel Museum, serving as a tour guide, and currently managing a customer service team for a Tel Aviv high-tech company. This breadth of experience reflects a woman who has fully embraced Israeli society while bringing her North American perspective to her work and community involvement.

Perhaps the most touching aspect of the wedding was the public support shown by Rabbi Dee’s surviving daughters, Keren and Tali. In what witnesses described as an extraordinarily moving speech under the wedding canopy, both daughters spoke about their late mother, Lucy. They voiced their wholehearted support for their father’s decision to remarry Aliza.

In a moving article for the Jewish Chronicle, Rabbi Dee explained how he came to remarry. “Aliza is perfect for the man I’ve become,” he wrote. This sentiment reflects the profound transformation that grief and healing can bring to an individual’s understanding of love and partnership.

The couple will make their home in Efrat alongside Rabbi Dee’s three surviving children, creating a blended family that honors both the memory of those lost and the hope for the future.

The April 7, 2023 terrorist attack that claimed the lives of Lucy Dee and daughters Maia (20) and Rina (15) thrust Rabbi Leo Dee into an unwanted spotlight. However, he has transformed this platform into one of international inspiration, becoming a sought-after speaker on resilience and faith in the face of unimaginable loss.

His response to tragedy has included prolific writing, with two recent books focusing on faith and prayer, as well as mourning and healing, building upon the success of his earlier work on contemporary Judaism, “Changing the World: Judaism’s Contribution to Modernity.”

The morning’s events at the Temple Mount added an unexpected dimension to the wedding day. The morning of his wedding, Rabbi Dee decided to visit the Temple Mount, where Jewish prayer is heavily restricted and monitored. His visit resulted in detention by Israeli police, who cited his act of putting on tefillin (phylacteries) for prayer as a violation of the site’s restrictions.

In his own words, Rabbi Dee explained his motivation: “When we fail to free our holiest hostage—the Temple Mount—God prevents us from freeing our flesh-and-blood hostages. So yes, I climbed up to Temple Mount with a dream: that it would soon be ours once more.”

This act of religious defiance on his wedding day underscores Rabbi Dee’s commitment to Jewish rights and religious freedom, even in the face of potential consequences that could have disrupted his long-awaited celebration.

Rabbi Leo Dee’s remarriage represents far more than a personal milestone. In a region where terrorism seeks to destroy not just lives but the very fabric of hope and community, his decision to rebuild his life and find love again serves as a powerful statement of resilience.

As he announced his engagement earlier this year: “With praise and gratitude, we are excited to share the joyful news: we are engaged—Aliza and Leo.” These words, simple yet profound, encapsulate a journey from the depths of grief to the heights of renewed hope.

The wedding of Rabbi Leo Dee and Aliza Teplitsky stands as a testament to the human capacity to heal, to love again, and to build new chapters even after experiencing the most devastating losses. In a world often consumed by division and hatred, their union offers a reminder that love, faith, and family can triumph over even the darkest circumstances.

As they begin their new life together in Efrat, surrounded by their blended family and supportive community, Rabbi Dee and Aliza represent not just personal redemption but a beacon of hope for all those who face seemingly insurmountable challenges. Their story reminds us that even in our darkest hours, the possibility of renewal and joy remains within reach.