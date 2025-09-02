CAM Launches “Report It” App to Counter Underreporting of Antisemitism

Haifa, September 2, 2025 — The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has launched Report It, a powerful new digital tool to counter the alarming surge of antisemitism worldwide, much of it fueled by anti-Israel incitement. The app allows users to instantly document antisemitic acts—ranging from vandalism and harassment to threats and violence—in real time, with the option to remain completely anonymous. Each verified report can be assessed and forwarded to local leaders, law enforcement, media outlets, and Jewish organizations, turning individual accounts into actionable steps to confront hate.

Sacha Roytman, CEO of CAM, explained the urgency of this initiative: “Research and reports have consistently demonstrated that the overwhelming majority of antisemitic incidents are unreported, frequently because of mistrust of authorities, lack of awareness, bureaucratic hurdles, and excessive red tape. With Report It, we are giving every individual a quick, safe, and effective way to shine a light on hate, hold perpetrators accountable, and drive meaningful change.”

The launch comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented global wave of antisemitism, much of it connected to the demonization of Israel following the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre. CAM’s Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) recorded 6,326 antisemitic incidents globally in 2024, representing a 107.7 percent increase from the year before. The trend has continued this year, with 554 incidents documented in July 2025 alone—an average of nearly 18 per day—marking a 21.2 percent rise over July 2024. From January through July this year, ARC counted 3,883 incidents, nearly 10 percent more than the same period last year.

The United States has been particularly hard-hit. The Anti-Defamation League reported 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024, the highest number in nearly five decades of record-keeping and a staggering 900 percent increase over the past decade. More than half of these were Israel-related incidents, underscoring how anti-Zionism has become a central driver of antisemitic expression. In the past five years, the U.S. has seen a 344 percent increase in antisemitism, including nearly 200 physical assaults, more than 2,600 acts of vandalism—over a third involving swastikas—hundreds of bomb threats, and almost a thousand extremist propaganda campaigns. After the Hamas massacre, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. spiked by 361 percent. By 2024, one in three American Jews reported being directly targeted by antisemitism, while over half admitted they had changed their behavior—such as concealing Jewish symbols—out of fear.

The United Kingdom and Australia also saw sharp rises. In Britain, antisemitic incidents skyrocketed by 589 percent following October 7, with 4,103 incidents recorded in 2023 compared to fewer than 400 the previous year. Australia recorded 2,062 antisemitic incidents between October 2023 and September 2024, up from 495 the year before. Victoria, home to the largest Jewish population in the country, bore the brunt, including shocking cases of synagogue arson.

These figures, however, only scratch the surface. Experts agree that between 50 and 80 percent of antisemitic incidents worldwide are never officially reported. This underreporting creates a dangerous illusion that antisemitism is a marginal problem, when in fact it has become a mainstream tool of Israel delegitimization campaigns. By exploiting universities, media platforms, and even humanitarian channels, anti-Israel activists are fueling a resurgence of hatred that threatens Jewish safety worldwide.

The Report It app is designed to break through this wall of silence. Reports can be filed in seconds, personal details are never shared, and barriers to reporting are removed. Once verified, reports are relayed to those who can respond—whether police, local officials, or Jewish communal organizations. This grassroots network of reporting will create a clearer picture of antisemitism, help mobilize resources for Jewish security, and strengthen the case for governments to adopt tougher measures against hate crimes and anti-Israel extremism.

As Roytman emphasized, the app is ultimately about empowering ordinary people: “Together, we can fight back against antisemitism and build safer, stronger communities.” With antisemitism increasingly tied to the delegitimization of Israel, the Report It app ensures that Jewish voices will not be silenced and that anti-Jewish hate—whether disguised as anti-Zionism or expressed openly—will be exposed and challenged.

