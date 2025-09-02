A Glimpse into a Lavish Samaritan Agricultural Estate at Kafr Qasim

In a salvage excavation conducted at Kh. Near Kafr Qasim, in Kafr Ḥatta, the Israel Antiquities Authority, funded by the Israeli Ministry of Construction and Housing, unearthed a remarkably well-preserved Samaritan agricultural estate. Dating to the Byzantine era (fourth–seventh centuries CE), the complex evidences a prosperous settlement existing for some 400 years.

Magnificent mosaics attesting to the great wealth and prosperity of the ancient Samaritan community. Photos: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Central to the estate is a grand building with a mosaic floor featuring a dense geometric pattern enriched with vegetal motifs—such as acanthus leaves, grapes, dates, watermelons, artichokes, and asparagus—and a large central medallion. A partially preserved Greek inscription at the entrance invoked “Good luck!” for the owner, whose name was typical among Samaritans.

Mazal Tov – Good Luck! The inscription on one of the mosaics. Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Archaeologists Alla Nagorsky and Dr. Daniel Leahy Griswold asserted that the estate’s architectural richness and mosaic artistry highlight the “great wealth and prosperity of the local Samaritan community”.

An olive press for production of oil in ritually pure conditions and an adjacent ritual bath(miqveh). Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

North of the residential area, excavators discovered:

A sophisticated olive oil press comprising two wings: the northern production wing with screw presses and crushing basins, and a southern wing with auxiliary rooms.



A spacious warehouse/storeroom.



A public mikveh (ritual purification bath)—its proximity to the press suggests deliberate design for producing oil under conditions of ritual purity.



Interestingly, such olive-press architecture is more typical of Jerusalem and the Judean Shephelah than Samaria, making the find especially unique.

Over the centuries, the estate transformed—luxurious buildings gave way to agricultural infrastructure. Mosaic floors were damaged by new walls; capitals and columns were repurposed into later construction. These architectural transitions may reflect the impact of the Samaritan revolts against Byzantine rule in the 5th–6th centuries CE.

Remarkably, despite regional turmoil, the site maintained its Samaritan identity. The discovery of Samaritan ceramic oil lamps supports this. Nagorsky emphasized that, unlike many Samaritan sites destroyed during the revolts, the Kafr Qasim estate continued operation while preserving religious and cultural traditions.

“This site displays the historical gamut between the days of prosperity and the decline of the Samaritan community,” Nagorsky noted, offering essential insights into this population over centuries.

Israel’s Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu highlighted the discovery’s cultural resonance:

“The discovery of the Samaritan agricultural estate illuminates another chapter in the common shared story of the ancient peoples of this land… These physical remains are another reminder that our heritage in this land is deep and multi-faceted,” Rabbi Eliyahu said.

This site underscores broader patterns revealed in contemporary Samaritan archaeology:

At Tzur Natan , excavations (1989–1994) revealed a Samaritan synagogue and adjacent industrial-agricultural complex—miqva’ot, oil presses, flour mills, wine press—pointing to communal spiritual and economic activity.



, excavations (1989–1994) revealed a Samaritan synagogue and adjacent industrial-agricultural complex—miqva’ot, oil presses, flour mills, wine press—pointing to communal spiritual and economic activity. A 5th-century Greek blessing, inscribing “Only God, help the beautiful property of Master Adios, Amen,” was found in a Samaritan winepress at Zur Natan , underscoring both wealth and religious sentiment in similar estates.



, underscoring both wealth and religious sentiment in similar estates. The El-Khirbe site in Samaria showcases a 4th–7th-century Samaritan synagogue with mosaic imagery (menorah, Torah shrine, show-bread table) devoid of human or animal depictions, reflecting distinctive Samaritan symbolism.



site in Samaria showcases a 4th–7th-century Samaritan synagogue with mosaic imagery (menorah, Torah shrine, show-bread table) devoid of human or animal depictions, reflecting distinctive Samaritan symbolism. The Khirbet Samara Synagogue, with its high-density agricultural-themed mosaic (almonds, grapes, olive branches, pomegranates, figs, utensils, date palms, sickle, pinecones), further exemplifies the thematic focus on agro-symbolism in Samaritan art.



These examples provide valuable comparanda to the Kafr Qasim estate: all illustrate the integration of ritual, artistry, and agricultural livelihoods in Samaritan communal life, expressed through both architecture and visual culture.

Why This Discovery Matters

Element Significance Mosaic Artistry Rich vegetal motifs enriched with inscriptions point to affluent craftsmanship and religious-cultural identity. Agricultural-Ritual Infrastructure The miqveh-adjacent olive press signals prioritized ritual purity in daily production. Continuity Amid Revolt Continued use post-revolts—unlike many sites—highlights resilience of Samaritan continuity. Comparative Archaeology Parallels at Tzur Natan, Zur Natan, El-Khirbe, and Khirbet Samara place the estate within a broader Samaritan landscape. Heritage Implications The estate offers tangible evidence of Samaritan presence and prosperity in central Israel during Late Antiquity.

The discovery at Kh. Kafr Ḥatta in Kafr Qasim offers a rare and compelling glimpse into Samaritan society during the Byzantine period, showcasing their economic success, religious life, artistic expression, and social resilience. As archaeologists continue to conserve and reconstruct narratives, this estate promises to deepen our understanding of the Samaritans and contribute to the multicultural mosaic of the land’s ancient past.