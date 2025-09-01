Hebron: The City Too Important to Forget

There are cities in Israel that capture the imagination of the world. Jerusalem with its golden stones. Bethlehem with its layered history. The Galilee with its tranquil waters.

But if you want to understand the roots of faith, you cannot ignore Hebron.

Hebron: Where the Bible Takes Root

The story of Hebron begins almost 4,000 years ago in Genesis 23. Abraham, mourning the death of Sarah, purchased the Cave of Machpelah for 400 silver shekels. It was the first recorded land transaction in the Bible. That purchase was more than a burial plot — it was a declaration that God’s promise of this land was real and eternal.

Sarah rests there. So do Abraham, Isaac, Rebecca, Jacob, and Leah. Every time we open the Bible, Hebron reminds us that covenant is not just words on a page — it is rooted in the earth.

Centuries later, the twelve spies sent by Moses passed through Hebron and cut down a branch so heavy with grapes that two men carried it on a pole (Numbers 13:22–23). Hebron symbolized the abundance of God’s promise. But it also became a place of testing — ten of the spies returned with fear, while only Caleb and Joshua spoke with courage.

4,000 Year Old Abraham’s Gate at Tel Dan, Hebron, Israel (Source: Shutterstock)

Because of that courage, Caleb was given Hebron as his inheritance when the land was finally conquered (Joshua 14:13–14). Hebron is not just about the past — it is about strength, covenant, and holding fast to God’s promises.

And then came King David. Before Jerusalem, before the Temple, before the grandeur of Solomon, David reigned in Hebron for seven years (2 Samuel 2:1–4). Hebron was Israel’s first capital, the place where the shepherd became king, and where the nation of Israel first took shape.

Hebron Today: Continuity and Covenant

Hebron is not only ancient history. It is the oldest Jewish community in the world, stretching across thousands of years. Through exile, destruction, massacre, and renewal, Jews have never let go of Hebron. Their persistence testifies to the unbroken chain from Abraham until today.

To walk its streets is to see the Bible alive: the Cave of Machpelah still standing, an architectural wonder built over 2,000 years ago; the ruins of Tel Hebron whispering ancient secrets; the valley dotted with medieval structures and families who carry forward centuries of devotion.

In a world where history is too often forgotten or rewritten, Hebron speaks with clarity. It says: This land was promised. This land was purchased. This land was lived in, prayed over, and defended.

Why This Book Matters Now

And this is why Dr. Noam Arnon’s new book, Hebron: Journey to Our Roots, could not be more timely.

Dr. Arnon has devoted decades to researching, guiding, and preserving Hebron’s story. In this book, he offers not just facts but perspective. With rich historical context, stunning photography, and insights born of personal devotion, Hebron: Journey to Our Roots equips readers to see Hebron as more than a destination — it becomes a spiritual homecoming.

Hebron: Journey to our Roots, Israel365 store

This is not just a guide for travelers, though it will transform any visit into a profound encounter. It is also a companion for students of the Bible, lovers of history, and anyone who cares about Israel’s destiny. It connects the dots between Abraham’s purchase, Caleb’s courage, David’s kingdom, and the resilience of the Jewish people today.

At a time when Israel’s story is contested and its roots questioned, this book anchors us in the truth: Hebron is where the covenant took shape.

Why You Need to Know Hebron

If we lose Hebron, we lose more than a city. We lose the memory of where faith began. We lose the first piece of land our ancestors ever owned. We lose the testimony of courage and covenant that carried Israel from Abraham to David to today.

But when we remember Hebron, we remember who we are. We remember that faith is not theory — it is rooted in soil, in stone, in sacrifice.

And that’s why Hebron: Journey to Our Roots is so important. It does not let us forget. It calls us back to the foundations of our faith and invites us to walk with Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebecca, Jacob, and Leah — not just in memory, but in the very place where they lived, prayed, and were laid to rest.

A Journey to Your Own Roots

Whether you are planning a trip to Israel, studying the Bible from home, or simply longing to connect with the deep roots of your identity, this book is for you.

Because Hebron is not just Israel’s story. It is our story.

