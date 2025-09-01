Israel Eliminates Hamas Spokesman, U.S. Tightens PA Visa Rules, and Netanyahu Launches Gaza City Offensive

Hamas Spokesman Abu Obeida Killed in Israeli Strike

Israel’s Defense Minister confirmed on Sunday that Hamas’s longtime spokesman and propaganda chief, Hudhayfah Kahlot—better known by his nom de guerre Abu Obeida—was killed in Gaza in a targeted operation carried out by the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Abu Obeida had been “eliminated” and vowed that “many more of his criminal partners” would soon meet the same fate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the strike, noting that Hamas now has no one left to answer for the group’s threats.

It’s officially confirmed.



Abu Obeida, Hamas’s Goebbels, is dead.



We will find them all wherever they hide. pic.twitter.com/A8cnr8DoZO — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) August 31, 2025

The IDF reported that the operation was based on precise intelligence gathered by Shin Bet and military intelligence, which pinpointed Abu Obeida’s hiding place. The spokesman was one of Hamas’s last surviving senior military figures from before the October 7, 2023 massacre.

Abu Obeida, 40, had recently threatened the lives of Israeli hostages and vowed more kidnappings. He was also known for concealing his face in public appearances until Israeli officials unmasked him in 2023. Hamas claims the strike hit a building in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, killing and injuring dozens.

The reincarnations of Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas' military wing – more than 21 years of psychological terror and murderous propaganda ended yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LpcMJFynQ9 — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱🎗 (@EliAfriatISR) August 31, 2025

The strike marks another escalation in Israel’s intensified campaign in Gaza City, where the IDF says it is stepping up operations. Netanyahu has reiterated that Israel’s conditions for ending the war remain the disarmament of Hamas, the release of all hostages, and security control over Gaza.

U.S. Expands Visa Restrictions on Palestinians with P.A. Travel Documents

The United States has imposed sweeping new visa restrictions on Palestinians who hold only Palestinian Authority travel documents, according to a report in The New York Times.

The measures, outlined in an August 18 cable to U.S. embassies, apply to residents of Judea and Samaria as well as those in Gaza. They block travel to the U.S. for medical care, higher education, family visits, and business purposes.

The policy goes beyond an earlier ban announced on August 16 that suspended visitor visas for Gazans. It does not apply to Palestinians with dual nationality or to those already holding valid U.S. visas.

Palestinians flee with their belongings from the northern Gaza Strip to safer areas, August 23, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/ Flash90

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the changes, describing them as “concrete steps in compliance with U.S. law and national security requirements.” The restrictions are being enforced under section 221(g) of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.

In addition, Washington announced on Friday that it would revoke existing visas and deny new ones for individuals connected to the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization. The administration said the move was intended to hold both bodies accountable for failing to renounce terrorism, including the October 7 attacks, and for promoting incitement in schools.

Netanyahu: IDF Has Begun Gaza City Offensive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the Israel Defense Forces have started carrying out the Cabinet’s August 8 decision to move into Gaza City in a large-scale operation aimed at defeating Hamas and rescuing Israeli hostages.

“The Security Cabinet decided: defeat Hamas and bring our hostages home. The IDF has already begun implementing this,” Netanyahu said.

The full Cabinet was scheduled to meet Sunday evening at a secure, undisclosed location following the assassination of senior Houthi officials in Yemen. Security chiefs are expected to press Netanyahu to reopen talks on a partial hostage deal, though the prime minister has so far rejected anything short of a comprehensive agreement that would end the war on Israel’s terms.

Palestinians at the site of an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 2, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Israeli media report that Netanyahu is pressing for an all-out invasion of Gaza City under mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has grown frustrated with failed negotiations. Trump, once optimistic about Qatari mediation, reportedly lost confidence after Hamas hardened its stance and accused Israel of starving Gaza—charges widely echoed internationally.

According to defense officials, Trump is urging Israel to defeat Hamas quickly but could halt the campaign if images of civilian suffering dominate global headlines. Military planners warn that Hamas is unlikely to surrender and that Israel may face a prolonged occupation of Gaza City without freeing the hostages.

Hamas is believed to be holding about 20 hostages alive and the remains of 28 others. Over the weekend, Israel confirmed the recovery of two more bodies from Gaza.