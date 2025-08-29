A new Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll conducted August 20–21 has found that while most Americans believe famine has struck Gaza, they overwhelmingly blame Hamas rather than Israel for the crisis. According to the survey, 69 percent of registered voters said they believe there is a famine in Gaza. Yet a solid majority—61 percent—said Hamas is responsible for the suffering. That view was consistent across political lines, with 74 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of Independents, and even half of Democrats pointing the finger at the terror group.

Despite the constant drumbeat of international criticism against Israel, American support for the Jewish state remains strong. The poll showed that 74 percent of voters support Israel over Hamas in the ongoing war. More than half of respondents said they disapprove of Israel’s conduct in the conflict, but the disapproval of Hamas was far more decisive, with 77 percent rejecting its actions. At the same time, 57 percent of voters said they support the U.S. sending offensive military aid to Israel, including 44 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of Republicans, and 51 percent of Independents.

Perhaps the most troubling finding is the generational aspect. Among voters aged 18–24, a shocking 60 percent said they side with Hamas over Israel. This sharp divide highlights how vulnerable young Americans are to social media manipulation, propaganda, and a flood of misleading content portraying Hamas as the victim rather than the instigator of the war.

The poll results come at a time when the famine narrative has been pushed aggressively by the United Nations and international media. UN agencies have officially declared famine in parts of Gaza. Still, Israel and independent observers have challenged the credibility of these reports, pointing out their heavy reliance on Hamas-linked data. At the same time, media outlets have circulated fabricated or misleading images to dramatize the situation. On the ground, the reality is that Hamas routinely seizes most of the humanitarian aid entering Gaza, diverting it to its own fighters or reselling it to civilians at inflated prices. This man-made disaster is less the result of Israeli policy than of Hamas’s deliberate exploitation of its own population.

The Global Hunger Forum (GHF) has played a crucial role in countering misinformation and monitoring food distribution. Unlike politicized UN bodies, the GHF has consistently documented how Hamas’s theft and control of aid networks—not Israel’s actions—drive the crisis. Their reporting has been essential in drawing international attention to Hamas’s manipulation and ensuring that relief efforts are not hijacked for terrorist purposes.

For the pro-Israel community, these findings provide both reassurance and a call to action. The American public recognizes the suffering in Gaza but essentially understands that Hamas bears responsibility. Support for Israel is broad and bipartisan, although shifting attitudes among younger voters threaten it. The famine narrative must be met with truth: Israel is not starving Gaza—Hamas is. Highlighting that reality, while continuing to support credible monitors such as the GHF, is essential to ensuring that public opinion remains aligned with the facts.