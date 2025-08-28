Israeli Embassy in Athens attacked by Anti-Israel Protesters; Embassy Staff Evacuated

Pro-Palestinian protests outside of the Israeli Embassy in Athens, Greece, turned violent as masked protesters shot fireworks at the building and burned Israeli flags. A senior Israeli security official confirmed to Israel Hayom that the Israeli embassy staff in Greece have been evacuated from their homes in Athens.

A major protest movement, March to Gaza, declared August 10 a national day of action. Demonstrations will take place across Greek islands and tourist hotspots. In a statement to Al Quds News, the March to Gaza Movement said, “The Greek people will not remain silent in the face of genocide committed by Israel with the support of the West and the Greek government.” The movement urged citizens to turn islands, beaches, mountain peaks, and shelters into spaces of solidarity.

Antisemitic sentiment boiled over last month when dozens of Israeli passengers aboard an Israeli Mano Maritime cruise ship were prevented from disembarking off the coast of the Greek island of Syros. The ship was ultimately diverted to Limassol, Cyprus. At the same time, Israeli youth in Rhodes were assaulted.

Violent protesters in Athens targeted the Israeli Embassy with rockets and fireworks and burned Israeli flags.



This is not legitimate protest, it is incitement.



The kosher “King David Burger” restaurant in Athens faced a coordinated antisemitic attack on Saturday when six masked pro-Palestinian activists stormed the establishment owned by Israeli businessman Tzvi Levinson. The attackers sprayed threatening messages, including “Smash Zionism” and “No Zionist is safe here,” across the restaurant’s counter and walls while terrified Greek employees watched helplessly.

Ambassador Noam Katz responded to the incidents, telling Kathimerini Daily that Israeli tourists felt “uncomfortable” in Athens because Mayor Haris Doukas does not act against “organized minorities” who put up anti-Jewish graffiti.

Doukas, a Socialist PASOK party mayor, responded within hours on X, placing the blame for the antisemitic incidents on Israel. “We have proved our strong opposition to violence and racism, and we do not take lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians,” Doukas tweeted. He added, “Athens, capital of a democratic country, fully respects its visitors and supports the right of free expression of its citizens. It is revolting that the ambassador concentrates on graffiti (that is clearly wiped off) while an unprecedented genocide is taking place in Gaza.”