Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Israel-Hamas Conflict, Trump to Lead Gaza Discussions, IDF Intercepts Houthi Missile

Pope Leo XIV Calls for End to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Pope Leo XIV made an impassioned call for an end to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, urging all parties to negotiate and secure peace. In a statement on August 27, 2025, the Pope emphasized the urgent need to release all hostages, implement a permanent ceasefire, and allow safe humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“The war has caused untold suffering, destruction, and death in the Holy Land,” Pope Leo remarked. He urged international law to be upheld, stressing that civilians must be protected and collective punishment banned. The Pope has long been vocal in his calls for peace, and he recently spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to further the peace process.

View of destroyed building in the northern Gaza Strip, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, August 2, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90

Pope Leo also reiterated the importance of protecting religious sites and people on both sides. His statements were welcomed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who praised the Pope’s dedication to advocating for the hostages and promoting interfaith dialogue.

Witkoff: Trump to Lead Discussions on Gaza Plan

A high-level summit at the White House on August 27, 2025, will focus on a comprehensive plan for Gaza following the Israel-Hamas war, according to U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The meeting, chaired by President Donald Trump, aims to finalize the details of a plan that seeks to bring stability to the region.

“We’re putting together a comprehensive plan that reflects President Trump’s humanitarian motives,” Witkoff said, noting that the plan has been carefully crafted to help restore peace and ensure the well-being of those in Gaza.

Witkoff, who has made two visits to Gaza, described the situation on the ground as dire, with thousands of unexploded munitions creating immense risks. He also mentioned that Israel’s pressure has helped move Hamas closer to agreeing on a potential hostage release. Despite calls for Hamas’s destruction, Witkoff emphasized the importance of reaching a deal that includes the return of hostages, suggesting that a settlement could be achieved by the end of the year.

IDF Intercepts Houthi Missile, Triggering Sirens in Jerusalem

On the morning of August 27, 2025, Israel’s Defense Forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, triggering air-raid sirens across major Israeli cities, including Jerusalem. This missile was part of an ongoing series of attacks from the Iran-backed group, which has been targeting Israel since the October 2023 Hamas-led invasion.

The scene where fragments of a ballistic missile fired from Yemen hit an open area in Moshav Ginaton, central Israel, August 23, 2025. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90

The missile was intercepted successfully, and no casualties or damage were reported. Magen David Adom, Israel’s medical emergency service, confirmed that no injuries were caused by the missile or its debris.

The Houthis have launched over 70 ballistic missiles and 20 drones at Israel since the ceasefire in Gaza ended in March 2025. In retaliation, the IDF recently struck key Houthi locations in Yemen, including military compounds and infrastructure supporting terrorist activities.

This incident highlights the broader regional tensions surrounding the conflict, with groups like the Houthis and Iran adding fuel to the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas.