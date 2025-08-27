Trump Predicts Gaza War Will End Within Three Weeks as Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

President Trump on Monday expressed confidence that the ongoing war in Gaza will reach a “conclusive ending” within the next two to three weeks, citing what he described as serious diplomatic efforts to resolve the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive — a conclusive ending,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, suggesting that intensive diplomatic negotiations are currently underway behind the scenes.

The president’s latest prediction comes as the Gaza conflict approaches its second year, having begun in October 2023 following Hamas’s attack on Israel.

This is not the first time Trump has offered a specific timeline for the Gaza conflict’s resolution. Earlier this year, Trump told Axios media that he planned to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and be “very firm” about ending the war in Gaza and bringing the hostages home, reiterating his prediction that a ceasefire deal would be reached within a week.

The president’s comments suggest that his administration is applying diplomatic pressure on all parties involved in the conflict. The U.S. pressure prompted Israeli Strategic Affairs officials to engage more seriously with ceasefire negotiations, according to reports from earlier this year.

Trump’s latest statement indicates that there is currently a significant “diplomatic push” in progress to end the conflict. While specific details of these negotiations remain confidential, the president’s confidence in a near-term resolution suggests that meaningful progress may be occurring in back-channel discussions.

Negotiations have been hampered by Hamas’ refusal to release the hostages and disarm.

Israel is seeking the release of all 50 remaining hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Israel is insisting on maintaining a security corridor between one and 1.2 kilometers wide along Gaza’s border, and demanding a new mechanism for distributing humanitarian aid as part of easing the blockade on vital supplies.

Hamas has indicated acceptance of recent ceasefire proposals involving a 60-day pause in return for the release of 10 living captives. The remaining hostages will remain with Hamas, and no final release date has been offered. Hamas has suggested that it may be willing to accept a security corridor between 800 meters and one kilometer. However, Hamas has rejected reports that it expressed willingness to disarm during negotiations, and the group has insisted on not releasing all hostages.

Arab and Muslim states, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, have issued a joint call for Hamas to disarm and relinquish power in the Gaza Strip. This represents a significant shift in regional diplomatic positioning, with traditional Hamas supporters now openly calling for the organization to step aside from governance in Gaza.

The negotiations have also included discussions about enhancing the Palestinian Authority and improving Israel-Saudi Arabia relations in exchange for support of a Palestinian state, suggesting broader regional realignment possibilities.