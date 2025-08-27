Survey Reveals Strong Momentum Among Jewish Future Promisers

Nearly Half Have Already Engaged Their Families; Thousands Taking Steps to Secure the Jewish Future

ATLANTA, GA (August 26, 2025) — The Jewish Future Promise (JFP), a global movement to secure the future of the Jewish people and the State of Israel through legacy giving, today announced the results of its recent Promiser engagement survey, revealing that thousands of signers are actively advancing their commitments to securing the Jewish future.

The responses highlighted key patterns in Promiser engagement:

More than 1 in 4 (28%) have taken concrete steps to put their Promise into action.

(28%) have taken concrete steps to put their Promise into action. Nearly half (42%) have shared the Promise with friends, expanding its reach and impact.

“This survey shows the Promise is more than a signature; it’s a driver for action,” said Mike Leven, founder of the Jewish Future Promise. “Once people commit to the Promise, they are inspired to participate, discuss with their families, and make specific plans. Legacy gifts prompt conversations about passing on values, heritage, and culture to future generations. The heart of the Jewish Future Promise is not merely a financial promise, but an opportunity to encourage meaningful family dialogue. Through these exchanges, we preserve the values and stories that shaped us, ensuring they reach our children and grandchildren. This is how we build a strong Jewish future: by integrating our heritage into our daily lives and legacy.”

Jewish Federations, Facebook, and personal referrals emerged as top channels for introducing new Promisers to the initiative. Together, these sources accounted for over 14% of all respondents, reinforcing the importance of both institutional partnerships and grassroots, peer-to-peer outreach.

The Jewish Future Promise invites individuals of all backgrounds to commit, during life or through their estate, to allocate at least 50% of their charitable giving to Jewish or Israel-related causes, joining a growing movement of individuals taking a stand for Jewish identity, continuity, and pride.

JFP is a powerful response to a 2017 study that found a mere 11% of donations from key Jewish benefactors were invested in Jewish causes. JFP is a catalyst for change, and through its efforts, JFP has created an alliance of philanthropic family foundations, individuals, and families to secure billions in future commitments for various Jewish causes.

The funds promised through JFP are earmarked to support a wide range of Jewish causes, including educational initiatives, community development, social services, and cultural preservation, both in local communities and the State of Israel. Notable foundations, such as the Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the Marcus Foundation, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, and the deToledo Family Fund.

The Jewish Future Promise does not receive any of the pledged funds directly. Instead, JFP serves as a spark for meaningful intergenerational conversations, inspiring individuals to ensure that a significant portion of their estate or planned charitable giving supports the Jewish community and/or the State of Israel.

To sign the Jewish Future Promise or learn more, visit https://jewishfuturepromise.org/sign-the-promise.

About The Jewish Future Promise

The Jewish Future Promise (JFP) is a visionary global initiative dedicated to preserving and enriching the Jewish heritage for future generations. The Promise asks signers to make a moral commitment; if any charitable contributions are made upon passing, whether it be $10 or $10 million, at least half will support Jewish causes and/or the State of Israel. JFP is embraced by notable philanthropists, including Bernie Marcus and Charles Bronfman, who pledged to direct their estate’s philanthropic gifts toward Jewish and Israel-focused causes. Extending its reach, JFP also inspires young adults, through the Jewish Youth Promise for 13- to 24-year-olds, to promise lifelong engagement with the Jewish community. JFP’s impactful work is supported through partnerships with major Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federations of North America, JNF-USA, Israel Bonds, the Orthodox Union, and a host of local federations across the United States. For more information, please visit,www.jewishfuturepromise.org and www.jewishyouthpromise.org.