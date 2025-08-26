Israel at war: tragedy in Gaza, prayers for hostages in Jerusalem, and strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel Acknowledges Civilian Casualties in Gaza Hospital Strike

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office issued a formal statement of regret on Monday after an airstrike near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis resulted in the deaths of civilians, including several journalists.

According to Reuters, the strike killed at least 20 people, among them five journalists working for international outlets such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

“Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation,” the statement read. The office emphasized that Israel’s objectives remain the defeat of Hamas and the safe return of hostages.

Israeli warplanes targeted the burns department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2025. (Source: Shutterstock)

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), stressed that the military does not intentionally target civilians. He acknowledged the strike near Nasser Hospital and confirmed reports of casualties, noting that the hospital itself had previously been used by Hamas as cover for military operations.

The IDF pointed out that earlier this year, it carried out a precision strike on Hamas operatives inside the same hospital, citing its use as a command center. Defrin reiterated that Hamas bears responsibility for prolonging the conflict by embedding itself within civilian areas and continuing to hold Israeli hostages.

An immediate inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the IDF chief of staff. Defrin added, “Reporting from an active warzone carries immense risk, particularly in a conflict with Hamas, which hides behind civilians. We will share our findings transparently.”

He concluded by expressing deep regret over harm to noncombatants while affirming Israel’s commitment to pursue Hamas with caution and within the boundaries of international law.

Thousands Gather at Western Wall for Hostage Prayer Rally

On the eve of the High Holidays, thousands of Israelis joined hostage families at Jerusalem’s Western Wall for an emotional Selichot prayer service. The gathering came as 50 hostages remain in Gaza after nearly two years in captivity.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, custodian of the Western Wall and holy sites, led the prayers. He offered blessings for the safe return of hostages, recovery of the wounded, comfort for bereaved families, and protection of Israel’s soldiers.

Former hostages Keith Siegel and Yelena Trupanob, both previously held by Hamas, stood alongside the families. Siegel delivered a heartfelt video message from the Wall directed at U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to push forward a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The entire nation of Israel united in prayer for the return of all hostages during the First Selichot gathering at the Western Wall last night. This sacred assembly was dedicated to the collective prayers of Israel for the immediate return of all 50



"690 days of forgiveness -… pic.twitter.com/PqnEhyEWfC — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) August 26, 2025

“President Trump, I am standing here in Jerusalem, at the holiest site for the Jewish people,” Siegel said. “We pray for the return of all hostages—those still alive and those who must be brought home for burial. I trust that you can help secure their freedom.”

The event coincided with the traditional season of Selichot prayers, which are recited in the Hebrew month of Elul through the Ten Days of Repentance leading up to Yom Kippur. Sephardi communities begin these prayers earlier in Elul, while Ashkenazi communities start on the Saturday before Rosh Hashanah, which this year falls on September 22.

Through verses, liturgical passages, and penitential poems, worshippers joined together to ask for mercy, forgiveness, and deliverance, with the plight of the hostages at the forefront of their prayers.

IDF Eliminates Hezbollah Operative in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Monday that it had killed a Hezbollah operative in the southern Lebanese town of Tebnine. The military said the target had been involved in rebuilding Hezbollah’s infrastructure in nearby Beit Lif, an action Israel described as a breach of existing agreements with Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove threats posed to the citizens of Israel,” the army said in a statement.

This strike follows a series of recent Israeli operations in southern Lebanon. On Friday, an airstrike destroyed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Deir Kifa, while earlier that day another operative linked to rebuilding infrastructure was killed near Ayta ash Shab. Days before, the IDF eliminated a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit in Deir Seryan and struck additional rocket launchers and weapons caches.

This footage captures the aftermath of an IDF strike that killed a Hezbollah operative in Tebnine, southern Lebanon.



The IDF states the operative was working to rebuild Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Beit Lif. https://t.co/GsDw992ntu pic.twitter.com/ARKkaURMgN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 25, 2025

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has previously stated that Israel’s defense strategy shifted significantly after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack. Touring the Lebanon border earlier this month, he explained that Israel’s posture is “no longer containment, but proactive use of force.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed readiness to work alongside Lebanon if its government moves forward with disarming Hezbollah. He praised Beirut’s approval of a U.S.-backed disarmament plan as “momentous,” emphasizing that Israel would respond with phased military reductions coordinated with U.S. oversight.

“Now is the time for Israel and Lebanon to act together,” Netanyahu said, highlighting disarmament as the path toward stability and a more secure future for both nations.