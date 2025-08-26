When Enemies Meet at the Table: Leah Brown’s Path Forward

When Leah Brown left her high-powered career as a corporate lawyer and general counsel of a Goldman Sachs-backed fintech company, she carried with her more than boardroom experience and legal expertise. She carried a conviction: that leaders and organizations could navigate conflict, broken trust, and change in ways that led not only to survival, but to reconciliation and transformation.

That conviction eventually led her to found The Wayfinders Group, a values-driven consultancy that sits at the crossroads of ministry and business. Brown shared her journey and vision in a recent episode of Biblical Money, the video podcast hosted by Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365.

From the Boardroom to the Trenches

Brown’s career trajectory may look like a sharp turn, but for her, it was a natural progression. “I’ve had a background in conflict resolution my whole life,” she explained. “I didn’t realize it at first, but I had spent years mediating family conflicts before stepping into the corporate world.”

Her years as general counsel revealed how fragile leadership relationships can be under pressure. “When things are rosy, you don’t always see the fractures. But in challenging circumstances, character traits come out. I was convicted that we could be doing this better—we could be trusting each other more, communicating more honestly.”

That realization birthed The Wayfinders Group, where Brown helps CEOs and executives confront the issues most leaders would rather avoid.

Creating Safe Spaces for Leaders

One of the themes that emerged in the interview was leadership loneliness. Brown believes many executives feel isolated, lacking people they can truly trust with their struggles. “There’s still stigma around seeing a therapist, but leaders will hire a high-performance coach. What they really need is someone who will sit with them in their discomfort, not run away when things get hard,” she said.

Rather than selling solutions, Brown focuses on listening. “As a lawyer, I was quick to diagnose. As a mediator, I’m much more curious. I ask: why do you feel that way? What do you think the other person is experiencing? What difference would it make if this problem disappeared tomorrow?”

This approach, she explained, allows leaders not only to solve immediate conflicts but to envision where they want to be years down the road—and then move toward it.

Faith at the Center

Although Brown often works in secular contexts, she is clear about the source of her strength. “I knew God had a heart for reconciliation. I felt called to hold out principles of reconciliation to people who didn’t know it was possible—and to help them dream into the art of the possible.”

Her company’s name, The Wayfinders Group, draws from Isaiah 43 and the belief that God makes a way where there seems to be no way. “Of my own, I cannot solve all these problems. But with the Lord on my side, anything is possible,” she said. “He has shown over and over again that He steps into situations without hope and injects them with a better, abundant future.”

Brown doesn’t force faith into every conversation, but she doesn’t hide it either. “I pray before mediations, before presentations, before hard conversations. I ask God, ‘What is Your care for these people? What am I not seeing?’ It’s heavy work, and I can’t do it alone.”

The Bigger Picture

What makes Brown’s work so vital in today’s marketplace is not only her ability to guide companies through conflict but also her courage to confront the deeper issues of trust, values, and mission. She challenges leaders to move beyond “agree to disagree” toward genuine reconciliation.

Rabbi Goldberg noted how rare it is to hear such honesty in corporate settings. “In the business world, ego can get in the way. But what Leah is doing is creating a space where leaders can acknowledge their blind spots and grow,” he reflected during the interview.

As Biblical Money continues to bring together voices like Brown’s, it highlights not just financial success, but the spiritual principles that can guide business leaders in today’s uncertain world. For Leah Brown, reconciliation is not just a strategy—it is a calling.