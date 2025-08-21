When Poverty Decides Life and Death in Israel

Picture a young mother in Jerusalem, standing in the checkout line. She picks up diapers, glances at formula, then looks at the bread and milk in her cart. Quietly, she sets the diapers back. The math doesn’t add up. She is expecting a baby, but every fiber of her being whispers she cannot possibly afford one more mouth to feed.

This is not an isolated story. It is the silent reality for tens of thousands of women across Israel. Every year, around 35,000 pregnancies end in abortion. Since the founding of the State, more than a million unborn children have been lost.

Most mothers do not end pregnancies because they reject their children. They do it because they feel trapped. They see the soaring cost of diapers, formula, clothing, and childcare — and despair. They fear they will not be able to provide for the baby they already love.

The Unseen Cost of Life

Raising a child is expensive anywhere, but in Israel, it can feel crushing. A year’s worth of diapers costs hundreds of dollars. Formula runs into the hundreds each month. Cribs, strollers, and car seats can cost thousands before the first birthday. And childcare alone often swallows a quarter of a family’s income.

For a mother already stretched thin — especially one raising children on her own — these numbers make abortion feel less like a choice and more like an inevitability.

The Human Face

Imagine Miriam, a young mother in Tel Aviv working two jobs just to cover rent. Pregnant again, she wanted to keep her baby. But when she looked at her paycheck, she realized she would have to choose between formula for her newborn and food for her older children.

Or Rivka, a student in Jerusalem who discovered she was pregnant during her second year at university. Without family support, the cost of continuing her studies while raising a baby felt impossible. She feared losing her future — and so she gave up her child’s.

These are the hidden stories behind Israel’s abortion statistics. Every number represents a woman carrying both a child and a burden she cannot bear alone.

A Different Kind of Pro-Life

In Israel, the pro-life movement doesn’t look like marches or protests. It looks like compassion. It is about standing with mothers in crisis, replacing fear with hope, and despair with dignity.

A package of diapers, a crib, or help with formula can tip the balance. Suddenly, the impossible becomes possible. A woman who thought she had no choice now sees a way forward.

Every gift — every stroller, every grocery voucher, every crib — changes two lives: the mother’s and the child’s.

Life in the Land of the Bible

There is something profoundly significant about standing for life in Israel. This is the land where the Bible first proclaimed that every person is created in the image of God. To support mothers and children here is not just charity — it is faithfulness. It declares that every child has infinite worth and every generation matters.

A Call to Compassion

What Israel needs today is not louder arguments, but greater compassion. We need to tell mothers, You are not alone. We will help you carry and raise this child.

We cannot erase every challenge. But we can lift the crushing weight of fear. We can replace despair with hope, and isolation with dignity.

The numbers are sobering: 35,000 unborn children lost each year. But the opportunity is staggering: with compassion and support, thousands of those lives can be saved.

Choosing Life

Israel has always been a nation that values life. Today, we face a new kind of challenge — not from enemies outside, but from despair within. The question is simple: will we let fear and poverty steal our children’s future, or will we meet this moment with courage and compassion?

Every child is a miracle. Every mother deserves dignity. And each of us can play a part in ensuring that life, not fear, has the final word.

This is your calling. This is your chance. Choose life — today, tomorrow, and always.

If you’d like to donate to help struggling mothers choose life, click here.