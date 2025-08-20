Rare Hellenistic Weight Inscribed with Name of Official Seized in Jerusalem

A rare lead weight dating back more than two millennia has been seized in Jerusalem by the Theft Prevention Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The artifact, inscribed with the name of a Hellenistic-era official, offers a rare glimpse into the administration and commerce of the ancient Land of Israel.

The weight, preserved in excellent condition, bears the inscription: “Heliodorus son of Apollonios, Agoranomos.” The title agoranomos refers to the official charged with supervising weights and measures in local markets, ensuring fair trade and preventing fraud. The artifact is dated to the year 165 of the Seleucid era—148/7 BCE—when the region was under Hellenistic rule. Alongside the inscription, a depiction of a dolphin appears, the meaning of which is still under study, with hopes that it may help identify the city of origin.

The artifact was discovered in an antiquities shop in Jerusalem, following intelligence information received by the IAA. Inspectors questioned the shop owner in an attempt to trace the looters and middlemen responsible for removing the object from its original archaeological context. “The removal of an archaeological artifact from its site without proper excavation results in the loss of invaluable historical information,” explained Ilan Haddad, Head of Antiquities Trade Supervision at the IAA. “Had we found the artifact in its archaeological context, it could have enriched our knowledge significantly. Instead, we are left with speculation.”

Despite this, the weight provides important clues about governance in the Hellenistic world. Weighing exactly one mina—the standard unit of the period, equivalent to one hundred Greek drachmas—the artifact demonstrates the precision demanded by regulators of commerce. A mark resembling the Greek letter “M” inscribed on its surface is believed to represent “mina.”

According to IAA archaeologist Ido Zangen, the Greek names Heliodorus and Apollonios highlight the cultural environment of the time. “Both names are connected to Greek sun gods—Helios and Apollo—and reflect the Hellenistic influence in the region. These names were especially common in Idumea, where the local god Qos was identified with Greek sun deities.” Maresha, the capital of Idumea, is a leading candidate for the artifact’s origin, as it has yielded numerous finds connected to the office of the agoranomos.

Weights from Maresha provide a striking pattern that may point to a hereditary line of market officials. A weight from 170/69 BCE bore the name of an agoranomos called Apollonios. The newly seized artifact, from 148/7 BCE, carries the name of his son, Heliodorus. Just five years later, in 143/2 BCE, another weight and a measuring vessel mention an agoranomos named Antipatros, son of Heliodorus. “Government offices in the ancient world often passed through families,” Zangen noted. “Though we cannot be certain this weight is from Maresha, if confirmed, it would mark an important insight into the continuity of administrative offices in the Hellenistic world.”

The name Heliodorus carries further historical resonance. A well-known Greek royal inscription from 178 BCE mentions Heliodorus the dioiketes, or finance minister, under Seleucus IV. This official, also recorded in II Maccabees 3, was dispatched to confiscate funds from the Temple treasury in Jerusalem—an act seen by many scholars as one of the sparks that ignited the Hasmonean Revolt.

The seizure also underscores the IAA’s ongoing struggle against antiquities looting. “The law prohibits dealers from purchasing artifacts from unknown sources. This is a criminal offense,” Haddad emphasized. “We work tirelessly to intercept looted objects before they enter the market, to apprehend those who traffic them, and to preserve Israel’s archaeological heritage.”

Israel’s Minister of Heritage, Rabbi Amihai Eliyahu, praised the operation: “The fight against antiquities looting preserves the cultural treasures of the State of Israel. Every historical artifact helps us piece together the story of the people of Israel and their land.”

Though its exact origin remains uncertain, the Heliodorus weight is an invaluable piece of evidence from a turbulent period of Hellenistic rule. It reflects not only the practical workings of commerce but also the cultural, political, and even religious tensions that shaped the region in the years leading to the Hasmonean Revolt.