GHF spokesman: Doctors Without Borders Refused to Treat Workers Wounded by Hamas

Chapin D. Fay, a spokesman for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, accused Doctors Without Borders, whose activists operate part of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, of not treating GHF workers after they were injured in a Hamas ambush.

“They were not allowed to enter,” Fay told Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru Murthy. “They were left to die outside the entrance.”

Bombshell: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's @chapinfay revealed yesterday that Doctors Without Borders refused to treat 20 GHF aid workers injured by Hamas, leaving them to die in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital pic.twitter.com/gDhpa2nDeo — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) August 15, 2025

Fay said in a recent interview that doctors from the organization refused to treat 20 activists from the GHF who were injured as a result of a Hamas ambush.

“You may not know this because it has not been widely reported, but at Nasr Hospital, a bus full of our local workers – many of whom sleep and live on our site because of the Hamas threat – was attacked,” Fay explained, saying that nine of the workers were murdered, and twenty survivors were taken to Nasser Hospital.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denied the allegations.

“On 10 June, after weeks of intense Israeli bombardment, including two direct attacks targeting Nasser hospital, and movement restrictions and displacement orders in the vicinity of the facility in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, MSF announced the relocation of some of our activities to our field hospital in Deir Al-Balah to protect patients and staff,” MSF posted on its website. “ At that moment, our work at Nasser hospital was intermittent due to insecurity and movement restrictions, and our activities were limited to the maternity and paediatric wards.

“To date, we have seen no credible evidence that healthcare was refused by [the] Ministry of Health or other medical staff. Should proof emerge of such an act, it would constitute a clear breach of the core humanitarian principles of impartiality and medical ethics.”

The Humanitarian Relief Fund and its staff have been subjected to several attacks by Hamas, the deadliest of which was this one. In addition, the Fund is subject to a smear campaign and a campaign of lies that claim that the distribution centers are a death trap for Gazans. The Fund says that more than 123 million food rations have been distributed directly to Gazans.

According to MSF’s Charter, volunteers “observe neutrality and impartiality” and “undertake to respect their professional code of ethics and to maintain complete independence from all political, economic and religious powers.” NGO Monitor wrote about Doctors Without Borders (MSF), “In practice, however, MSF consistently abuses its status as a humanitarian organization to launch venomous anti-Israel political campaigns.”

In March 2024, MSF Canada’s treasurer Bryon Sonberg resigned, claiming MSF “claims to be independent, neutral and impartial” are “untrue.” He expressed concerns that “MSF Canada failed to condemn October 7 or correct false statements on social media about the conflict.” According to Sonberg, “When I asked about MSF’s silence about the October 7 Hamas attacks, I was told that MSF only comments on what it witnesses; as MSF did not witness the attacks or their effects, they could not comment on them.”

In December 2023, former MSF Secretary General Alain Destexhe published a report titled “Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), an Accomplice of Hamas?” According to Destexhe, “The communication of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and its employees on the ground since 7 October shows a systematic bias in favour of Hamas and hostility to Israel. Doctors Without Borders has failed in its humanitarian purpose and violated its own charter, which proclaims the impartiality, neutrality, and independence of the organization with regard to any political or religious power…Despite being subject to the MSF Charter, a significant proportion of its staff seem to share the Hamas point of view and support the terrorist attacks of 7 October…The proximity between some MSF staff and Hamas raises questions about possible links between MSF in Gaza and extremist groups” (emphasis in original).

Members of MSF have been credibly accused of having ties to or being members of Hamas.