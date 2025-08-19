Netanyahu Pressures Hamas as Abbas Moves Toward Statehood and U.S. Freezes Gaza Visas

Netanyahu: Hamas Buckling Under Pressure as Israel Prepares Gaza Offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Monday night that Hamas is “under immense pressure,” noting that the group has begun to soften its position after months of rejecting Israeli proposals.

In a televised statement, Netanyahu said he had met with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to review plans for a major offensive targeting Gaza City. Earlier that day, he also visited the IDF’s Gaza Division, praising soldiers for what he called their “remarkable achievements” in what he described as both a “War of Redemption” and a “War on Seven Fronts.”

Netanyahu expressed admiration for the military’s resolve, saying he was deeply moved by the “spirit of battle” and their determination to both defeat Hamas and free the remaining hostages.

"I spoke with the Defense Minister and the IDF about our plans regarding Gaza City and the completion of our missions. Hamas is under immense pressure."



Reports emerged Monday that Hamas has agreed to a proposed 60-day ceasefire. The deal would involve the release of around 20 living hostages and the remains of roughly 30 others, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a temporary halt to fighting.

Hamas official Bassem Naim confirmed in a Facebook post that the group had accepted the mediators’ plan, writing, “We pray to God to extinguish the fire of this war on our people.” Egypt and Qatar, acting as mediators, have urged Israel to respond to the offer.

Netanyahu, however, has remained firm, stressing over the weekend that he would only agree to a deal if it ensured the release of all hostages. Meanwhile, the IDF has already approved the next stage of the war, making clear that operations will continue until Hamas is decisively defeated.

Abbas Launches Committee to Draft Constitution for Prospective Palestinian State

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree Monday establishing a committee tasked with drafting an interim constitution, according to the PA’s official Wafa news agency.

The decision comes as France, the U.K., Canada, and Australia prepare to push for international recognition of a Palestinian state at next month’s United Nations gathering.

Wafa reported that Abbas sees the move as part of preparations for general elections “following the cessation of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the assumption of responsibility by the State of Palestine during the transition to statehood.”

The PA has not held parliamentary elections since 2006, when Hamas won control of the legislature. Abbas himself, now 89, was last elected president in 2005 for what was meant to be a four-year term.

Israel has long opposed the creation of a Palestinian state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated over the weekend that neither Hamas nor the PA would be permitted to govern Gaza once the war ends, insisting the next authority must be one that is able to “live in peace with Israel.”

Wafa’s report described the new committee as a foundational step for building Palestinian institutions and establishing a democratic system rooted in the rule of law, separation of powers, and protection of rights and freedoms.

Meanwhile, in Israel, eight lawmakers from Netanyahu’s Likud Party released an open letter urging him to extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria. Likud MK Dan Illouz, who initiated the call, said international momentum for Palestinian recognition made this “the moment to decide,” warning that hesitation would come at the cost of “security, legitimacy, and our national future.”

Just weeks ago, 71 Knesset members backed a non-binding resolution supporting sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, signaling growing pressure inside Israel’s political establishment.

U.S. Suspends Visitor Visas for Gaza Residents Pending Review

The U.S. State Department announced Saturday that it has suspended the issuance of visitor visas for residents of Gaza, citing the need for a “comprehensive review” of the process.

So far in 2025, Washington has granted more than 3,800 B1/B2 visas—used for temporary visits including medical treatment—to individuals carrying Palestinian Authority travel documents, according to Reuters. A small number of emergency humanitarian visas were still issued in recent days, though officials declined to provide exact figures.

The decision comes against the backdrop of nearly two years of war in Gaza. The conflict erupted after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel, which left around 1,200 people dead and 251 kidnapped. Since then, the Israel Defense Forces have fought an extended campaign to dismantle Hamas and recover the hostages.

U.S.-based NGO HEAL Palestine told Politico it has helped 148 Gazans travel to America for medical treatment since the war began.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed last week that his government is in talks with several countries about voluntary resettlement options for Gazans. CNN reported that negotiations involve South Sudan, Somaliland, Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia.