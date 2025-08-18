Tucker Carlson Allows Orthodox Nun to Bear False Witness Against Israel

Tucker Carlson is at it again. He continues to provide a platform for people who demonize and delegitimize Israel as he nods in agreement before his millions of followers.

This time, Carlson platformed Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, an Orthodox Nun, on his August 11, 2025 show titled, “Here’s What It’s Really Like to Live as a Christian in the Holy Land.” In the interview, Mother Stephanopoulos:

Made numerous false claims and suggestions without providing evidence to substantiate them

Misrepresented realities on the ground in the Middle East

Praised organizations and individuals who have promoted anti-Jewish tropes

Promoted organizations with an anti-Israel bias

Propagated questionable supersessionist biblical interpretations

Unsubstantiated False Claims and Suggestions

Palestinians Alone Are Canaanite Descendants

Mother Stephanopoulos states that “studies done on Palestinians living there [in Palestine] now” show that they are “the Canaanite descendants” without noting research that demonstrates comparable genetic links connecting Jews to ancient Canaanites. By identifying Palestinians alone as “the Canaanite descendants” without making a similar claim about Jews, Mother Stephanopoulos falsely suggests the Palestinian claim of being indigenous to the land is greater than that of the Jews.

Palestinians Were the First Christians at the Time of Christ

The Orthodox nun falsely identifies Palestinians as the “first Christians […] at the time of Christ.” In fact, the only New Testament attestations of the term “Christian” appear in the biblical narrative after the death of Jesus of Nazareth (Acts 11:26; 26:28; 1 Peter 4:16), with followers of Jesus more commonly adopting the term as a self-designation beginning in the second century.

Biblical Palestine Existed

She refers to “Biblical Palestine” in the interview. However, the term “Palestine” never appears in the biblical Masoretic Text, Septuagint, or the New Testament notwithstanding her juxtaposition of these two terms. Relatedly, Carlson rewrites the history of the land, ignoring periods of Jewish sovereignty over the territory before the establishment of the modern State of Israel:

The [S]tate of Israel, you know, is less than 80 years old, but that area is thousands of years old. Control[led] by various empires[,] as you’ve said. And then[,] finally[,] the British up until 1948. During all that time[,] huge pieces of land were owned by various Christian churches, particularly in Jerusalem.

In Carlson’s telling, the land was controlled by various conquering empires, but he omits periods of time in which the ancient kingdoms of Israel, Judah, and the Hasmoneans ruled.

The Wailing Wall is a Portion of the Temple

Mother Stephanopoulos falsely claims that the Wailing Wall is “a portion of the temple that still exists.” In fact, the Wailing Wall was not part of the temple itself, but rather a retaining wall for the Temple Mount upon which both the first and second temples stood.

America’s War in Iraq was Caused by Israel

Another false claim made by Mother Stephanopoulos is that Israel was responsible for the American invasion of Iraq in 2003. In fact, Israeli leaders had wanted the Bush administration to focus on the Iranian nuclear threat, not Iraq. According to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon urged President George W. Bush not to invade Iraq in a meeting in Washington, DC on February 7, 2002. According to Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, “The Israelis were telling us Iraq is not the enemy—Iran is the enemy.” Wilkerson observed that the “pervasive” messaging from Israel was the following: “If you are going to destabilize the balance of power, do it against the main enemy [Iran].” Summarizing what transpired, Middle East historian Martin Kramer concludes:

It wasn’t Israel that persuaded the Bush administration of the war’s necessity, but vice versa: the administration persuaded and then enlisted Israel. It did so, in considerable measure, by hinting that the United States would be better positioned to deal with Iran once it had disposed of Saddam. In the end, Israel acquiesced in the U.S. threat perception, which didn’t align with its own.

Israel Wields Water as a Weapon to Cruelly Target Palestinians

She also falsely claims that Israel has refused to give water to the city of Bethlehem and cruelly uses its control of access to the water as a weapon to target Palestinian towns even as Israelis use water for leisure:

[W]ater is not given to the city [of Bethlehem] […] [T]hose water tanks aren’t getting filled during the summertime, and Israel controls the access to the water to the Palestinian towns[,] [s]o if they decide they only get it once a week, you only get it once a week[,] while they have swimming pools in their settlements and green plush grass that Christian Zionists are paying for.

This description misleads viewers by leaving them with the false impression that reduction of water in Palestinian towns is due to Israel and that Palestinians lack swimming pools. In fact, consumption of water naturally increases over the summer. Since the water carrier cannot keep pace with consumption of water, both Jews and Palestinians in these towns have less water. Therefore, Israel has increased the amount of water it supplies to towns, such as Bethlehem and Hebron, and has also increased the amount of water at night during the month of Ramadan, so Muslims who fast during the day are able to drink water at night. Contrary to the false impression created by Mother Stephanopoulos, Palestinians also have swimming pools.

Israel Defense Forces Deliberately Targeted Holy Family Church

Mother Stephanopoulos falsely suggests that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deliberately targeted Holy Family Church in Gaza:

[Y]ou can’t make a mistake […] Nothing’s an accident. I mean, occasionally[,] a shell might go off, but no, and certainly[,] the last time with the one where they pointed at the cross. You don’t miss that. Well, at the Holy Family Church, the cross didn’t topple, but literally inches from it.

Her suggestion that the Israeli military deliberately targeted the church contradicts an Israeli probe that found the church was hit by a misfired munition during IDF activity nearby. Since the incident, the Israeli army has reinforced its “guidelines for using fire near religious and sensitive sites.”

Settlers Attacked Historic Taybeh Church and Burned Area Nearby

Echoing false allegations made by other media outlets, Mother Stephanopoulos states that Israeli settlers “attack[ed]” a historic church in Taybeh and burned the “grass” and “brush” in the area. In fact, there was no evidence of a fire in the church itself, which was undamaged. In terms of a fire nearby, the single piece of evidence establishing settler involvement shows settlers trying to extinguish the fire that reportedly threatened the land of an Israeli farmer as well. According to one report, an Israeli shepherd who tried to help put out the fire was attacked by Palestinians: “[H]e was in the field with his animals when a fire ignited a few meters away. He alerted the farm owner and tried to extinguish the flames with his shirt—only to be confronted by Palestinians emerging from the cemetery, shouting and throwing objects at him.”

Israelis Scorn Americans and Lack Gratitude for American Support

Mother Stephanopoulos falsely claims that Israelis have “scorn for Americans” and “in general […] don’t have any love for Americans” while lacking “gratitude” for the United States despite American military and diplomatic support for the State of Israel. In fact, “Israelis have the most favorable view of the United States in the world,” with the Pew Research Center observing 83% of Israelis “reporting a favorable opinion of the United States.” The percentage of Israelis reporting such favorable views actually rose 6 percentage points from the previous year while Israel received significant assistance from the United States even as the percentage of those reporting favorable views of the United States among 15 of the 24 countries surveyed declined. Israeli leaders and citizens have regularly expressed appreciation for American support of the Jewish State.

Misrepresented Realities on the Ground

Israel As Chief Culprit of Palestinian Christian Decline

When Carlson asked Mother Stephanopoulos, “How are Christians doing in the Holy Land,” she replied, “It’s become a very difficult time for them there,” adding, “Basically, the Christians are in the same situation as the Muslims being a Palestinian.” Carlson later states, “I keep reading that the Christian population in the region has declined dramatically since Israel became a [s]tate in 1948, and I’m not quite sure why.” Mother Stephanopoulos simplistically attributes this Christian population decline to Israeli expansionism and domination: “I think it has to do because the whole issue is that Israel has continued to grow and think that they can dominate the Christian areas, the areas of Palestine, so they make it very difficult for anyone else to be able to live there. As simple as that.”

Carlson’s claim that the Christian population has declined in the region “since Israel became a state in 1948” is misleading, as the trend of proportional decline began long before the establishment of the modern State of Israel. Contrary to Mother Stephanopoulos’ claim that Palestinian Christians and Muslims are basically in the same situation and her simplistic explanation of Palestinian Christian population decline, public opinion polling suggests that Palestinian Christians have not been in the same situation as Muslims.

In contradistinction to the historical trend of Christian population decline in the broader Middle East, the Israeli Christian population has grown and flourished in the region’s only state where Islam is not the dominant religion. Tamar Sternthal, CAMERA Israel Director and Research Director, observed in her 2009 analysis that since 1949, when 34,000 Christians lived in the Jewish State, the Christian population of the State of Israel increased 345 percent.

Similarly, Mother Stephanopoulos fails to adequately differentiate between the experiences of Palestinian Christians living in the West Bank and Gaza on the one hand and Christians living in the State of Israel on the other hand. In the West Bank and Gaza Strip, where radical Islamism has grown, the Palestinian Christian population has declined, whereas in the State of Israel, where Christians are granted full and equal rights, the Christian population has grown.

Palestinian Christians and Muslims have also diverged when it comes to the percentage of each religious community that has expressed a desire to emigrate. According to a public opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research and The Philos Project in 2020, Christians expressed a wish to emigrate at a much higher rate than Palestinian Muslims. A significant percentage of Palestinian Christians expressed the belief that “most Muslims do not wish to see them in the country;” a fifth to a quarter of Palestinian Christians reported that they “feel discrimination when searching for jobs or when seeking PA [(Palestinian Authority)] services;” and three out of ten Palestinian Christians responded that they “do not see themselves integrated or feel hated by the Muslim citizens.” The lived experiences of those Palestinian Christians who have felt hated by Muslim citizens have effectively been erased by Mother Stephanopoulos, who states that “[t]hey [Palestinian Christians] are not imperiled by Muslims in Palestine. That is an absolute fact. Yeah, that’s just simply not the case.”

Israel as Guilty of Apartheid

Mother Stephanopoulos falsely asserts that because there are certain roads for Israelis only, Israel is guilty of apartheid. This claim misrepresents the reality on the ground. Such roads are restricted for security reasons, and all Israeli citizens—Jews, Christians, and Muslims—are permitted to use them. Therefore, the restriction of the use of such roads for Israelis does not constitute a form of apartheid. As previously indicated, Arab citizens have equal rights in the State of Israel, including the right to vote in Israeli elections, to serve as faculty members at Israeli institutions of higher education, and to fill positions in the Israeli government.

Israel as Guilty of Genocide

Echoing a false charge that others have also made, Mother Stephanopoulos accuses the State of Israel of committing genocide:

You know, when I first went there in 2002 after the [S]econd [I]ntifada started, I remember saying to my mother back home, “You know, this is genocide, even that genocide by Chinese water torture.” But now[,] we’re seeing genocide on steroids.

In fact, no Israeli genocide against Palestinians has ever occurred, and Mother Stephanopoulos provides no evidence to support her incendiary claim.

Indeed, the Palestinian Central Bureau indicated that as of 2013, the Palestinian population has increased eightfold after the Jewish State’s establishment, and the United States Census Bureau International Database indicates that since 1960, the Gazan population grew 600 percent.

The claim that Palestinians are experiencing a genocide is also contradicted by Israeli stated intentions and actions:

Israeli governmental authorities have described Israeli military activities as targeting terrorists specifically, not Palestinians generally.

Israel has secured humanitarian corridors for Palestinian civilians to evacuate and has enabled the processing of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, reinforcing the fact that Israel’s military campaign is aimed at neutralizing Hamas, not harming Palestinian civilians.

Israel as Guilty of Unjustifiably Imposing a Siege on the Church of the Nativity

In discussing Israel’s military activities in 2002, Mother Stephanopoulos states:

What they claimed was that there were some fighters that were in the church, which actually, that’s a Christian tradition, you know, for people to take refuge in a church. But the Israelis used that as a way to. Well, they besieged the church, but the whole town was under siege, not just the church.

The Orthodox nun falsely suggests here that Israelis claimed “fighters” were in the Church of the Nativity to justify Israeli acts of aggression against the Church of the Nativity and Bethlehem. In fact, Israel’s military activities in the area as part of Operation Defensive Shield were preceded by the murder of approximately 300 Israelis in Palestinian terrorist attacks over a period of 1.5 years during the Second Intifada. A terrorist attack at the Park Hotel in Netanya on Passover Eve served as a catalyst for Israel’s operation.

Neither Carlson nor Mother Stephanopoulos makes clear to viewers that “fighters” were, indeed, present in the church and that these “fighters” were actually wanted terrorists who took over 40 Christian clergy and nuns hostage. In addition, Carlson and Mother Stephanopoulos fail to mention that accounts exist suggesting that terrorists planned in advance to use the holy site and that terrorists’ use of the holy site was tactically motivated.

Israel Needlessly Inconveniences Palestinians with Checkpoints and Barrier

She discusses the inconvenience experienced by Palestinians at Israeli military checkpoints. However, Mother Stephanopoulos fails to acknowledge that setting up checkpoints and a separation barrier were necessary to prevent terrorist attacks following a campaign of Palestinian suicide bombings that resulted in the murder and maiming of Israeli civilians during the Second Intifada. Furthermore, she completely omits how effective these security measures have been in significantly reducing the frequency of such attacks.

Israel as Guilty of Launching Unprovoked Military Actions Against Gazans

Mother Stephanopoulos states that “Israel has intervened many times in Gaza and little by little, destroyed,” leaving viewers with the false impression that the Jewish State has launched unprovoked military actions targeting Gazan civilians. In fact, Israeli military activities in Gaza, such as Operation Cast Lead (2008-2009), Operation Pillar of Defense (2012), Operation Protective Edge (2014), and the May Conflict in Gaza (2021), were launched in response to Palestinian acts of violence that targeted Israeli civilians.

In contrast, Israel’s actions in Gaza were aimed at terrorists operating behind and under civilian populations:

Operation Cast Lead, Operation Pillar of Defense, and the May Conflict in Israel were precipitated by increased rocket attacks from Gaza directed at Israelis.

Operation Protective Edge was launched in response to Hamas terrorists’ abduction and murder of three Israeli teenagers: Naftali Fraenkel, Gilad Shaer, and Eyal Yifrah.

Whitewashing October 7 Massacre and Associated Horrors as well as Hamas

Mother Stephanopoulos downplays the security threats posed to Jews and Israelis, whitewashing the October 7 massacre and associated horrors as well as the terrorist organization Hamas. She referred to what happened on October 7th as “the October event” without detailing the violence perpetrated against Israeli civilians that day. She went on to describe Hamas as “people who have had their homes taken from them, who, if they live in Gaza, have not been able[,] basically[,] been in an open[-]air prison for certainly the last 20 years going on.”

In describing Hamas later in the interview, she erroneously states: “I would say they’re a resistance movement. They’re simply people fighting for their people, trying to protect their land.” This description completely sanitizes the brutal, radical Islamist, and antisemitic nature of Hamas, an internationally-recognized terrorist organization dedicated to the destruction of the State of Israel and the murder of Jews.

Furthermore, while Mother Stephanopoulos consistently blames Israel for many alleged wrongs committed against Palestinians, she never once blames Hamas terrorists for Palestinian suffering despite clear evidence that Hamas terrorists have thoroughly embedded themselves in and under civilian infrastructure, using civilians as human shields while also targeting Israeli civilians. Confirming her refusal to blame Hamas, she explicitly states that “Hamas is not the problem.”

Inaccurate Generalizations of Christian Zionist Motivations

In the interview, inaccurate generalizations are made about Christian Zionists that effectively caricature followers of Jesus who support a movement dedicated to preserving a Jewish national home in the land of Israel. This is done by focusing on one cross-section of the movement to the exclusion of others and holding up some beliefs held by some Christian Zionists as representing the primary motivations of Christian Zionists more broadly.

Mother Stephanopoulos describes Christian Zionists in the following terms:

[T]hey believe in the idea of the Rapture. They believe that […] it’s sort of this cruel bargain they have going with Israel because basically[,] what they say, that they’re going to be swooped up into heaven. Right. And then[,] there’s going to be a thousand[-]year kingdom[,] and then[,] there’ll be the end of the world and the judgment by Christ[,] and he’ll come back.

Later in the interview, she states:

[T]hese Christians of wrong belief [Christian Zionists] believe that they need to rebuild the temple as part of their plan […] Christian Zionists […] want the Temple rebuilt […] It’s natural to all of them to do so […] Their belief tells them that’s okay. “We want to have this Third World War because we’re going to be taken away[,] and we’ll be okay. And we’ll come back later after all the fighting’s done.” That’s sort of basically what their theology tells them. And in the meantime, all the Jews are supposed to convert to their brand of Christianity or die in the conflagration.

The centrality of these beliefs as motivators for contemporary Christian Zionists has been overstated. Survey research conducted by scholars Motti Inbari and Kirill Bumin found “no support for the hypothesis that premillennial dispensation[alist] theology, which expects the Jews would build a Temple for G[-]d prior to the events of the Second Coming, is a statistically significant predictor of support for Israel.”

By way of contrast, the research found that “[p]erceptions of kinship, on the basis of common cultural and religious values, play a major role in generating high support for Israel.” These scholars argue that, instead of promoting a particular set of eschatological beliefs, their “analysis shows that nurturing a positive opinion of Jews, irrespective of theology or other potential explanations, may be the best way for evangelical leaders to promote support for Israel among their congregations.”

The historian of religion, Paul Charles Merkley, calls the kind of allegation presented by Mother Stephanopoulos – that Christian Zionists want to bring World War III and expect an eschatological slaughter of Jews – a “canard” because it describes eschatological beliefs to which no major Christian Zionist organization subscribes.

Similarly, another historian of religion, Daniel G. Hummel, has argued that eschatological beliefs are less central among Christian Zionist activists than is sometimes assumed:

In its most activist circles today, Christian Zionism is less about apocalyptic theology or evangelism than it is a range of political, historical, and theological arguments in favor of the State of Israel based on mutual and covenantal solidarity. In recent years, a type of nation-based prosperity theology, promising material blessings to those who bless Israel, has played a prominent role. In earlier decades, atonement for Christian anti-Judaism and Israel’s strategic importance in the Cold War proved decisive,

Another scholar who has written on American Christian Zionism, Stephen Spector, noted in his book on the subject: “Not one of the prominent evangelical leaders I talked with gave hastening the end-times as his reason for championing Israel.”

In her anthropological research conducted among Christian Zionists, the scholar Faydra L. Shapiro found:

[I]nformants overwhelmingly supported their Christian Zionism on rather broader pillars than dispensationalism.

The first and most important of these is biblical authority. Taking the Bible seriously as an infallible and authoritative expression of G[-]d’s Word, and reading with a particular hermeneutical lens, means that passages are not simply historical but rather are felt to offer an eternal, timeless message and framework. Thus—for example—G[-]d’s promises to the people of Israel, and the role of Gentiles in their fulfillment, are true and ongoing.

The second pillar used to buttress evangelical Christian Zionism is a belief in G[-]d’s faithfulness, that he does not change his mind or his word. Thus[,] promises made to the people of Israel are eternal and will be honored.

Finally, my informants also made regular reference to the notion of Judeo-Christian values, also framed as the Jewish roots of Christianity, to support the idea that there is an inextricable link, and even a debt owed, by Christianity to the Jews.

Praise of Organizations and Individuals Promoting Anti-Jewish Tropes

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)

Mother Stephanopoulos praises the organization Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), but fails to tell viewers that JVP has frequently used antisemitic tropes in expressing their anti-Zionism, defending promoters of contemporary blood libels and charging others with dual loyalty. In addition, JVP has helped platform terrorists and worked with people with links to violent extremism, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) supermarket bomber Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Hebrew University students in a 1969 bombing. CAMERA has documented other examples of JVP extremism here.

Refaat Alareer

Mother Stephanopoulos also describes Gaza poetry professor Refaat Alareer as a “beautiful” and “graceful” person. However, as CAMERA Senior Research Analyst Gilead Ini has documented, Alareer has made many hateful statements using dehumanizing rhetoric, including “Zionists are the most despicable filth” and “Zionism is a disease,” featuring language reminiscent of language used by Nazis to describe Jews.[34] Alareer also uses the term “Zios,” a word that has been linked to David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader, and that even Israel critics acknowledge is an antisemitic slur.

In this regard, it should be noted that a 2024 survey conducted by the American Jewish Committee found that “81% [of American Jews] say that caring about Israel is very (51%) or somewhat (30%) important to what being Jewish means to them.”

Actor Mel Gibson and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

She also praises the actor Mel Gibson and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Gibson has cast doubt on the number of Jews murdered in the Holocaust; has reportedly called Jewish people “Hebes,” “oven-dodgers,” and “Jewboys”; has falsely claimed the Torah “made reference to the sacrifice of Christian babies and infants”; and used writings featuring antisemitic tropes as sources for the movie The Passion of the Christ. Greene’s rhetoric has featured antisemitic tropes, like the influence of Jewish wealth and Jewish disloyalty, and she has promoted conspiracy theories about Rothschild-funded space lasers sparking deadly California wildfires.

Promotion of Organizations with an Anti-Israel Bias

Mother Stephanopoulos references organizations, such as Churches for Middle East Peace and Telos Group, as examples of Christian groups seeking to help Christians in the Middle East. However, CAMERA has documented how these organizations have promoted anti-Israel propaganda. Former CAMERA Christian Media Analyst Dexter Van Zile pointed out that Churches for Middle East Peace has directed most of its criticism at Israel and the United States while mostly staying silent when it comes to problematic behavior by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

Tricia Miller, Director of CAMERA’s Partnership of Christians & Jews, has documented how Telos Group presents its conference and tour participants with a largely one-sided narrative that simplistically depicts Israelis as oppressors and Palestinians as victims. The organization omits the refusal of Palestinian leaders to recognize the State of Israel as a Jewish State and declines to focus on Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israelis.

Propagation of Questionable Supersessionist Biblical Interpretations

In her denunciations of Christian Zionists as “heretics” who effectively deny the messiahship of Jesus, Mother Stephanopoulos echoes traditional beliefs about the supersession of Torah shared by many Christians for centuries.

Regarding Torah, Mother Stephanopoulos commits a logical fallacy by drawing a false dichotomy between two extremes, contrasting “believing [in Jesus]” on the one hand with “continu[ing] to follow only the law” on the other hand. By contrasting belief in Jesus with observance of Torah alone as the only options, Mother Stephanopoulos falsely suggests that historically, belief in Jesus and Torah observance were regarded as incompatible.

Mother Stephanopoulos underscores her supersessionist belief about Torah observance by making positive reference to those who hold that “Christ superseded the law.” She ignores the fact that the New Testament testifies of Jews who regarded observance of the Torah as compatible with following Jesus.

Similarly, Mother Stephanopoulos incorrectly holds that Jesus violated the law in healing on the Sabbath:

[T]hink of the stories from the Gospels where Christ heals the man with the withered hand, and […] looking behind him are the Pharisees. And he’s grieved at their hardness of heart because he was healing, doing a work on the Sabbath day. And that was against the law.

However, the Gospel of Matthew does not understand the New Testament episode to which Mother Stephanopoulos refers as a violation of the law. As the scholar of Near Eastern Studies, Mark S. Kinzer, explains:

In recounting the Sabbath controversies between Yeshua [Jesus] and the Pharisees, Matthew seeks to make clear that Yeshua’s teaching and practice uphold the validity and the importance of the Sabbath commandment. This is evident in the case of the healing of the man with the withered hand […] In Matthew[,] Yeshua’s critics ask him the question, “Is it lawful to cure on the sabbath.” The scene now turns into a legal discussion, with Yeshua employing a technical kal vachomer (“from lesser to greater”) argument to explicitly assert that “it is lawful to do good on the sabbath.” Rather than employing a rhetorical question to silence his critics (as in Mark), Matthew’s Yeshua engages in a legal discussion in which he argues that healing is permitted on the Sabbath. Matthew has not altered the substance of Mark’s narrative. But Matthew’s version highlights Yeshua’s argument and its conclusion, “So it is lawful to do good on the sabbath.” In this way[,] Matthew emphasizes that Yeshua’s teaching and practice uphold Jewish Sabbath observance.

Elaborating on the inaccurate view that Jesus violated the law, New Testament scholar Amy-Jill Levine states:

The idea that Jesus voided the Sabbath, declared all foods clean, and otherwise dismissed the Torah is an invention that met the needs of the growing gentile church, a church that did not define itself according to the practices that maintained the Jews’ distinct identity. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus states: “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have come not to abolish but to fulfill.” Whether these words came from Jesus himself or whether Matthew or some anterior source placed them on his lips, the point holds: Jesus upheld the Law, and he expected his followers to do the same. They would disagree with other Jews on the precise means by which the Law would be followed, and in doing so[,] they would be expressing their Jewishness, not denying it.

Conclusion

The above analysis demonstrates that during Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mother Stephanopoulos, factually incorrect statements were made, Middle Eastern realities were misrepresented, organizations and individuals who have promoted anti-Jewish tropes were praised, organizations with an anti-Israel bias were promoted, and questionable supersessionist biblical interpretations were propagated. In future interviews dealing with the Middle East, the Tucker Carlson Show should feature guests who can provide viewers with factually accurate information, offer reasonable analysis of developments in the Middle East, and refrain from promoting organizations and individuals promoting anti-Jewish tropes and anti-Israel propaganda.

