Israeli Naval Strike on Houthi Power Station: A Deepening Conflict in the Red Sea

On Sunday, the Israeli Navy conducted a significant missile strike on a Houthi-controlled power facility near Sanaa, Yemen. This operation, executed by Israeli Sa’ar 6-class corvettes, marks a notable escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthi movement. The strike is part of Israel’s broader strategy to counter Houthi attacks on Israeli and international maritime interests in the Red Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces, in a statement, said the strike hit “energy infrastructure used by the Houthi terror regime,” near Sanaa, in response to “repeated attacks by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel and its citizens, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory.”

المشاهد الأولى للانفجارات العنيفة التي هزت #صنعاء وسط أنباء عن غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت محطة كهرباء "حزيز"



للمزيد | https://t.co/8OJyKYAFaH#إرم_نيوز #اليمن pic.twitter.com/c0KY0uHcCw — Erem News – إرم نيوز (@EremNews) August 17, 2025

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV blamed the explosion on “aggression,” without identifying the source.

An Israeli defense official confirmed the strike was carried out by Navy missile boats. The strike marked the fourteenth time that Israel has attacked the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, located some 1,100 miles. Most of the strikes have been carried out by Israeli Air Force fighter jets; the last strike on the Houthis, in July, was carried out by an IAF drone, for the first time.

The recent Israeli naval strike focused on a power station near Sanaa, a critical node in the Houthi-controlled energy network. While specific details about the extent of the damage remain limited, the strike underscores Israel’s commitment to targeting strategic infrastructure used by the Houthis for military purposes. This operation follows a series of airstrikes and naval engagements aimed at crippling Houthi logistical and military capabilities.

The Houthis last attacked Israel on Thursday morning with a ballistic missile that was intercepted. Since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen have launched 69 ballistic missiles and at least 22 drones at Israel. Several of the missiles have fallen short.

The Houthis — whose slogan calls for “Death to America, Death to Israel, [and] a Curse on the Jews” — began attacking Israel and maritime traffic in November 2023, a month after the October 7 Hamas massacre. Their attacks have included missile strikes, drone assaults, and hijackings, leading to significant disruptions in global shipping routes. In response, Israel has intensified its military operations against Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, aiming to neutralize the group’s capabilities and deter further aggression.