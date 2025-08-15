Democratic Socialists Declare Support for Israel’s Self-Defense an Expellable Offense: Is Your Congressman on the List?

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist organization in the United States, has adopted a sweeping new policy that could reverberate through both progressive politics and the Democratic Party.

At its 2025 national convention, the DSA passed a resolution titled “For a Fighting Anti-Zionist DSA,” formally declaring that support for Israel’s right to defend itself constitutes an “expellable offense.” The measure cements the group’s ideological alignment with anti-Zionism and marks a significant escalation from its prior positions, which were already sharply critical of Israel.

According to the resolution, various actions in support of Israel, such as “making statements that ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’” and “endorsing statements equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism,” will now be considered an “expellable offense,” subject to a vote by the DSA’s National Political Committee.

The measure, which passed by a margin of 56 percent to 43 percent, “unequivocally affirms” the DSA’s “commitment” to the Thawabit, a Palestinian nationalist framework that includes the so-called “right of return” for millions of Palestinians and their descendants, claims to Jerusalem as a Palestinian capital, and explicit support for the right to resist occupation and pursue liberation through various means, including armed struggle. Many understand Thawabit to include the intention to eliminate Israel and establish a Palestinian state in its place.

The Democratic Socialists of America has over 80,000 members and chapters in all 50 states, making it the largest socialist organization in the United States.

The move is expected to test the loyalty and political maneuvering of high-profile elected officials affiliated with the DSA. DSA members who run for office have been quite successful, with over 120 candidates elected to local office by 2022, and close to 160 endorsed politicians in office as of August 2023.

The DSA’s platform centers on democratic socialism, believing that both the economy and society should be run democratically to meet public needs, not to make profits for a few, which stands in direct opposition to typical Republican economic and political philosophy.

Sitting U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Greg Casar (D-TX) are all members of the organization, as is New York State Assemblyman and 2025 New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

While Bernie Sanders calls himself a “democratic socialist” and is often associated with the movement, he has been politically independent for most of his career. He keeps a formal distance from organizations like DSA. Some DSA members and leaders have criticized him for being too moderate on foreign policy, including his continued acknowledgment of Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.

That said, DSA has endorsed Sanders in the past — most notably in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs.

Other state and local officials with DSA ties include New York legislators Julia Salazar, Jabari Brisport, Marcela Mitaynes, Phara Souffrant Forrest, Emily Gallagher, and Jessica González-Rojas, as well as officeholders in Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and multiple city governments.

The resolution is likely to deepen rifts within the American left. While some progressives share DSA’s staunchly anti-Zionist orientation, others—particularly those who back a two-state solution or support Israel’s right to self-defense—may view the measure as intolerant of dissenting views. Past internal disputes have already led to resignations from members who accused the group of ideological rigidity.

For elected officials, the stakes are high. The new policy creates the possibility that even a limited statement affirming Israel’s defensive rights could cost them DSA membership or endorsement. Ocasio-Cortez previously lost national DSA backing over disagreements on Israel policy; under the new rules, the consequences for similar positions could be more severe.

Politically, the move could be a liability for DSA-aligned candidates in swing districts or moderate Democratic primaries, where opponents will likely brand them as anti-Israel extremists. At the same time, it could energize pro-Palestinian activists and donors in progressive enclaves, potentially boosting turnout and fundraising in those areas.

The decision could also ripple through labor politics. DSA members hold influence in unions such as the United Auto Workers, and the new policy may intensify pressure on allied labor groups to adopt more aggressive anti-Israel stances.

In the broader political arena, the resolution underscores how positions once considered fringe are becoming more prominent in certain left-wing circles. Whether that shift translates into greater political influence or further marginalization for the DSA remains an open question.

What is clear is that the nation’s most prominent socialist organization has drawn a bright ideological line—and those who cross it, even in the name of self-defense, may find themselves outside the fold.