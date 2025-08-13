Netanyahu Holds Firm on Hostage Demands as Israel Weighs Gazan Resettlement and Hamas Hails Australia’s Statehood Recognition

Netanyahu: ‘No Going Back’ After Hamas Undermines Hostage Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday night that any agreement to end the conflict in Gaza will only happen if all remaining hostages—both living and deceased—are returned.

Speaking to i24News, Netanyahu accused Hamas of stalling negotiations and misleading Israel, noting that the group intended to keep many captives. “We want them all, I want them all,” he said, insisting that the war would conclude only under Israeli terms, which include the complete release of every hostage.

Einav Tsengaoker, the mother of hostage Matan Tsengaoker, sits next to a fake coffin covered with an Israeli flag during a protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, August 12, 2025. Photo by Flash90

The prime minister stressed that Israel’s goals remain unchanged: rescuing the roughly 50 captives, dismantling Hamas’s rule and military infrastructure in Gaza, and preventing future threats from the territory. He tied these objectives together, saying that eliminating Hamas and securing the hostages were inseparable missions.

Netanyahu also addressed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, confirming that Israel’s recent military campaign had set Tehran’s program back “by several good years,” although uranium stockpiles remain intact. He emphasized ongoing coordination with the United States to monitor and counter any renewed nuclear development.

Regarding his political future, Netanyahu said the public currently supports his leadership for security and stability, adding that he intends to continue his work despite heightened threats against him.

Israel Reportedly Discussing Gazan Resettlement with South Sudan

Israel has reportedly entered into talks with South Sudan about potentially resettling Palestinians from Gaza in the East African nation, according to the Associated Press. Six sources confirmed the discussions, though the extent of progress remains unclear.

Neither Israel’s Foreign Ministry nor South Sudan’s foreign minister commented on the matter. A U.S. State Department spokesperson also declined to address the reports. However, Joe Szlavik, a U.S.-based lobbyist working with South Sudan’s government, claimed that Israeli officials were considering a visit to examine temporary housing arrangements.

Civil society leader Edmund Yakani said he had spoken with South Sudanese officials about the proposal. Meanwhile, two Egyptian officials told AP that Cairo is actively urging South Sudan not to accept Palestinians from Gaza.

Palestinians live around their tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 9, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

While Netanyahu made no direct reference to South Sudan in his i24News interview, he reiterated that allowing civilians to leave Gaza before intensifying military action against Hamas was, in his view, the correct course.

South Sudan’s foreign minister, Monday Semaya Kumba, recently visited Israel, calling the trip “very significant” for bilateral ties. Earlier this year, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a Defense Ministry initiative to facilitate voluntary emigration from Gaza, a plan aligned with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision.

A Telegraph poll published earlier in 2025 suggested that over half of Gaza’s population would consider leaving the territory if given the chance.

Hamas Applauds Australia’s Recognition of Palestinian Statehood

Hamas has welcomed Australia’s recent decision to recognize a Palestinian state, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced would be formalized at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

In a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef called the move “an important step” toward justice and self-determination for Palestinians, praising it as an act of “political courage.” The group urged other nations to follow suit and provide tangible support to end the Israeli occupation.

Albanese said Canberra’s recognition came after receiving assurances from the Palestinian Authority that Hamas would have no role in a future Palestinian state. The announcement followed similar moves by countries including France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, though each applied different conditions.

Israel reacted sharply to the development. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar mocked the praise from Hamas on social media, while Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel accused Albanese of being “detached from reality,” according to the Australian Financial Review.