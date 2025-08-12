Australia’s Recognition of Palestine: A Misguided Reward for Terrorism

Australia’s announcement on Sunday that it plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September has ignited fierce criticism among pro-Israel advocates. The decision, voiced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, ties recognition to several Palestinian Authority (PA) commitments—excluding Hamas from government, demilitarizing Gaza, holding democratic elections, and ending payments to terrorists—but many see it as premature and potentially dangerous.

“Australia will recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, to contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages,” Albanese said in a statement. “The Netanyahu Government is extinguishing the prospect of a two-state solution by rapidly expanding illegal settlements, threatening annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and explicitly opposing any Palestinian state.”

Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have denounced Australia’s move as a “reward for terrorism,” warning that it further emboldens Hamas, the designated terrorist group still controlling Gaza. Hostage-campaigners in Australia also voiced disillusionment, expressing that recognition jeopardizes ongoing hostage negotiations and Israel’s security.

The recognition has also drawn rebuke from the U.S. side. Both U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former President Donald Trump criticized the wave of Western recognitions, judging that they undermine Israel and inadvertently strengthen Hamas. Trump’s longstanding position is that such recognition should wait until genuine peace and security arrangements are in place—not awarded amid continued terror and conflict.

Prime Minister Albanese insists the Australian approach isn’t symbolic but is aimed at encouraging a two-state solution and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He argues recognition, with conditions, could marginalize Hamas and help stabilize the region. He has also emphasized that Australia will make decisions on its terms, not dictated by allies.

Nevertheless, critics, particularly within pro-Israel circles, remain skeptical. They point out that the PA lacks effective control over Gaza, and question the PA’s ability to fulfill its commitments. They worry recognition may reduce pressure on both Hamas and the PA to implement reforms or make peace.

France and the UK announced last month that they intend to officially recognize a Palestinian state this coming September.

Nearly 150 of 193 U.N. member states recognize Palestinian statehood, including most countries in Asia, Africa, and South America. But currently, only a fraction of Western countries do—mostly former members of the Soviet Union—although momentum appears to be growing.

By international law, a sovereign state should have a permanent population, a defined territory, an effective government, and the ability to conduct international relations. Gaza does not fulfill any of these basic requirements and it is questionable whether the Palestinian Authority can.