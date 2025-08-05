Glimpses of the Third Temple on the Ninth of Av

On Sunday, the Ninth of Av, more than 4,000 Jews ascended to the Temple Mount. And many amazing spectacles that have not been seen in two millennia appeared.

Beyadenu, an organization that advocates for Jewish rights at our holiest site, reported that 4,045 Jews ascended on Sunday morning, including many members of Knesset. This compares to 2,958 who ascended last year and 2,180 the year before. A total of 400 Jews ascended to the Temple Mount in 2016, just nine years ago.

Some people waved Israeli flags, which had been strictly prohibited, and a few men were able to put on tefillin.

Video courtesy Ofira Halevy

Video courtesy Ofira Halevy

Photo courtesy Beyadenu

However, the police removed them from the Temple Mount, despite Israeli law ensuring religious freedom and equality at the holy site. Jews openly sang and danced, which had been strictly prohibited until recently, and prayers were held. Itamar Ben Gvir led a prayer quorum.

Video courtesy Beyadenu

MK Osher Shekalim (Likud) performing the Biblical commandment of prostrating himslef before God on his Holy Mountain (Photo courtesy Beyadenu)

Ofir Engelsman, who lost his leg in the Swords of Iron war in Gaza, ascends to the Temple Mount (Photo courtesy Beyadenu)

Noam Jackson of Bat Ayin, who lost his leg in the war in Lebanon, performing the Biblical commandment (Photo courtesy Beyadenu)