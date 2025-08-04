Trump Administration Protects Bibles, Rosary, and Tefillin at Workplace, But Limits Proselytizing

In a significant move aimed at reinforcing religious liberty within the federal workforce, the Trump administration has issued new guidelines designed to protect and accommodate religious expression among government employees. The guidelines, released in late July 2025 by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), outline federal employees’ rights to display religious items, engage in faith-based discussions, and request workplace accommodations based on sincerely held beliefs.

Titled “Protecting Religious Expression in the Federal Workplace,” the memo affirms that federal employees are entitled to the same protections for religious expression as for nonreligious expression — so long as such conduct does not interfere with work or create a hostile environment. The OPM emphasized that government agencies should create “a welcoming place” for people of faith and are expected to revise internal policies if necessary to ensure those rights are upheld.

Among the specific examples provided, the memo references Jewish tefillin—phylacteries traditionally worn during prayer—explicitly permitting federal employees to keep them at their desks and use them during breaks. The inclusion of tefillin is notable, particularly given ongoing debates within Jewish communities over their use by women. Alongside tefillin, employees may also display or use items like rosary beads, Bibles, or other religious icons in their workspaces.

The memo clarifies that federal employees may:

Form and attend prayer or scripture study groups during off-duty hours.

Invite colleagues to religious services, regardless of their faith background.

Engage coworkers in polite religious conversations — including proselytizing — provided it does not rise to the level of harassment.



Offer to pray with or for others, including in agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs.



However, if a coworker asks not to be approached for such discussions, that request must be respected.

These guidelines are not limited to personal interactions. Employees may express their faith in publicly accessible work areas and are protected from disciplinary action for religious conversations or visible religious items—unless such expression interferes with agency operations or crosses into workplace harassment.

In parallel to the July 28 memo, the OPM also released a companion document on July 16, “Religious Accommodations for Religious Purposes,” urging agencies to adopt a “generous” approach to granting accommodations. These may include flexible schedules, telework, use of leave, or other adjustments—unless the agency can demonstrate a “substantial burden” on operations.

These documents follow a broader push by President Donald Trump to prioritize religious freedom across the federal government. In February 2025, Trump signed Executive Orders 14202 and 14291, establishing a federal task force and religious liberty commission with the stated goal of eliminating anti-Christian bias and ensuring faith-based rights are respected in all agencies.

“Federal employees should never have to choose between their faith and their career,” said OPM Director Scott Kupor. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are restoring constitutional freedoms and making government a place where people of faith are respected, not sidelined.”

While the memos are legally binding only on federal agencies, they are expected to influence the private sector. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which enforces civil rights laws in the workplace, has increasingly aligned its enforcement priorities with the administration’s stance on religious liberty. Legal observers note that the guidance could foreshadow expanded protections — or obligations — for private employers in the near future.

One area of potential conflict lies in the memo’s treatment of religious speech by supervisors. Unlike EEOC guidance that cautions against religious conversations from supervisors due to the power imbalance with subordinates, the OPM memo makes no such distinction. Legal experts suggest this discrepancy may lead to litigation or require clarification from courts or regulatory agencies.

Ultimately, the Trump administration’s actions mark a strong assertion of religious expression rights in the federal workplace — a move lauded by religious liberty advocates but likely to stir debate over the limits of proselytizing and workplace neutrality in a diverse and pluralistic society.