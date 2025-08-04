Israel’s David Moment

This is not a moment of despair. It’s a moment of clarity.

Long before Israel had tanks and planes, it had a shepherd boy with a sling — and a backbone. The giant Goliath wasn’t just a frightening enemy. He crushed the spirit of Israel, mocking its army and cursing the name of God. No one — not even King Saul — dared confront him.

Until David stepped forward.

“Who is this uncircumcised Philistine,” David asked, “that he should taunt the armies of the living God?” (I Samuel 17:26)

Today, the modern Goliath has revealed himself. Hamas continues to taunt the armies of the living God. Though weakened by Israeli attacks, they still brazenly claim the biblical heartland of the Jewish people as their own. They still mock Israel’s right to exist and curse the name of God, echoing the ancient Goliath’s blasphemy even from their crumbling tunnels.

But this modern Goliath does not stand alone. Behind him cowers the Philistine army of our time — the cowardly nations of France, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Bowing to the will of the Islamist voters who are quickly taking control of their own nations, they have announced their intention to recognize a “State of Palestine” — a fantasy state with no borders, no government, and no future — to be ruled, inevitably, by the very terrorists who perpetrated October 7th.

A Pro-Palestinian protest in Nancy, France, June 1, 2024. Source: Shutterstock

For decades, these nations pretended to be neutral. They insisted their goal was “peace,” that their criticism was even-handed. But now the curtain has dropped. Like the ancient Philistine army, they stand trembling behind their champion, unwilling to confront him but eager to cheer him on as he taunts the armies of the living God. They have made their choice: to reward terror, tear God’s land in two, and deny the unbreakable bond between the people of Israel and their land.

But what makes this moment historic – and hopeful – is that Israel, too, has chosen.

On July 23, Israel’s Knesset voted overwhelmingly to declare what should have always been obvious: Judea and Samaria, the biblical heartland of the Jewish people, is part of the sovereign State of Israel. Not “disputed.” Not “occupied.” Ours. For the first time since liberating its heartland in 1967, Israel has stood up and formally declared that Judea and Samaria is not up for negotiation.

We are no longer apologizing for our existence or making one-sided concessions. We are remembering who we are. This spirit — the spirit of David — is returning.

For too long, we tried to win the world’s approval. We bent over backwards to explain, to justify, to soften the truth of who we are and where we come from. But no more.

We are finally speaking as David did – boldly and clearly in the name of God. Those who dare to taunt the nation of Israel or slander the Israel Defense Forces – the “armies of the living God” – will meet the same fate as Goliath. All that is needed is a David – or a generation of Davids – with the courage to stand up and call out, proudly, in the name of God. When we do, the Goliath of our time will fall – and fall hard:

“This day, the Lord will deliver you into my hand, and I shall slay you, and take off your head, and I shall give the carcasses of the camp of the Philistines this day, to the fowl of the air and to the beasts of the earth, and all the earth shall know that Israel has a God.” (I Samuel 17:46)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ministers and MK’s attend a discussion on the proposal to apply sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 23, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

This land belongs to us by divine right. No matter what the modern Goliath says or does, no matter how loudly his Philistine army cheers him on, they will not succeed in dividing what God has given us.

In the end, David’s stone found its mark, and Goliath came crashing to the ground. The Hamas Goliath of our time will soon meet a similar fate. And when he falls, France, England, and Canada will flee in terror before the might of Israel, just as Goliath’s army did: “The Philistines saw that their hero had died, and they fled.” (I Samuel 17:51)

David is rising – and neither the modern Goliath nor his cowardly supporters stand a chance.