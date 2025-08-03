PHOTOSPREAD/WATCH: The Ninth of Av in the Holy Land

Tisha B’Av, the ninth day of the Hebrew month Av, is the most somber day of the Jewish calendar, commemorating the destruction of both Temples in Jerusalem. It begins as Shabbat ends, on Saturday evening. Within the sadness, Tisha B’Av planted the seeds of joy that will appear in the Messianic era, as described by the Prophet Zechariah.

Thus said God of Hosts: The fast of the fourth month, the fast of the fifth month, the fast of the seventh month, and the fast of the tenth month shall become occasions for joy and gladness, happy festivals for the House of Yehuda; but you must love honesty and integrity. Zechariah 8:19

According to tradition, the Jewish Messiah will be born on the ninth of Av. The laws about fast days that were established after the destruction of Solomon’s Temple made these days joyous holidays during the construction of the Second Temple, and will be celebrated again in the Messianic era when the Third and Final Temple will be built.

Jews all over Israel came together to remember the sad events and to pray for the return of the House of God.

People gather for the ritual of Tisha B’Av at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, August 2, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Secular and religious Jews attend the reading of the Book of Lamentations (Eicha) on the eve of Tisha B’Av at the Ancient synagogue in Katsrin, Golan Heights, August 2, 2025. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90



Jewish men pray in Meron on the eve of Tisha BAv, August 2, 2025. Tisha BAv, the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av, commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

Jewish men pray during the Tisha B’Av ritual at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, August 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray during the Tisha B’Av ritual in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, August 2, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Hundreds of Jews line up to ascend to the Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av (Photo courtesy Beyadenu)

Jews mourning the destruction of the Temple on the Temple Mount on Tisha B’av (Video courtesy Ofira HaLevy)

Jews mourning the destruction of the Temple on the Temple Mount on Tisha B’av (Video courtesy Ofira HaLevy)

Prayer in the Old City and Kotel on the night of Tisha B’av (Video via Alaan Silver News Group/Noam Photography)

Young Jewish men singing “I believe the Moshiach can come at any moment” at the Kotel/Western Wall (video via Israel Good News Group 13)

At The Kotel: The congregation sings “Our brethren, all the house of Israel who are in trouble and in captivity, may the Lord have mercy upon them and deliver them from trouble to ease, from darkness to light, and from captivity to redemption speedily in our days.” Video via Israel LIVE NEWS 029

Tisha B’Av in Gaza Video via Israel LIVE NEWS 029