Poll Shows 52% of Israelis Support Renewed Jewish Settlement in Gaza

A recent poll conducted by Israel Hayom revealed that more than half of Israelis support the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza, marking a significant indicator of public sentiment regarding the territory’s future. The survey found that 52% of respondents favor renewed Jewish settlement in Gaza, reflecting growing momentum behind the idea of returning to areas evacuated during the 2005 disengagement.

The poll results coincided with a major demonstration Wednesday in northern Gaza border communities, where thousands of participants marched within sight of where the former settlements of Nissanit, Dugit, and Elei Sinai once stood. The march drew a diverse coalition including hostage families, bereaved families, Gush Katif evacuees, soldiers, rabbis, and Knesset members, all calling for a “return to the Gaza region.”

Perhaps most surprising was the overwhelming support from Israel’s Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population, with 83% endorsing renewed settlement in Gaza compared to only 5% opposed. This stands in contrast to their Knesset representatives, who have remained largely silent on the issue. Among the religious public more broadly, 67% supported the initiative while 17% opposed it. The secular population was more divided, with 50% opposing renewed settlement and 29% supporting it.

The current debate over Gaza resettlement carries deep historical significance rooted in the traumatic 2005 Israeli disengagement from Gaza. Gush Katif, the largest bloc of Israeli settlements in Gaza, housed approximately 8,500 residents across 21 communities before the withdrawal. These settlements, established primarily after the 1967 Six-Day War, were built on sandy terrain along Gaza’s Mediterranean coast and included agricultural communities, residential neighborhoods, and industrial areas.

The settlements represented a significant investment in infrastructure and community building. Gush Katif’s agricultural sector was particularly notable, producing high-quality vegetables, flowers, and other crops that were exported internationally. The communities featured schools, synagogues, community centers, and small businesses that had developed over nearly four decades. Many residents were second and third-generation settlers who had built their entire lives in these communities.

The 2005 disengagement, ordered by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, was one of the most controversial decisions in Israeli history. The evacuation process was emotionally wrenching, with many residents resisting removal and Israeli soldiers forced to carry some settlers from their homes physically. The images of crying soldiers and displaced families became iconic symbols of the national trauma surrounding the withdrawal. Many of the evacuated residents struggled for years afterward to rebuild their lives, with some never fully recovering economically or emotionally from the displacement.

The Israel Hayom poll showing majority support for resettlement stands in contrast to other recent surveys that have painted a more complex picture of Israeli opinion on Gaza’s future and according to a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute in April 2024, less than a quarter of Israeli Jews favored renewed settlement in Gaza, suggesting significant variation in polling methodologies or question framing.

A Pew Research Center survey from June 2025 found that only a third of Israelis believe Israel should govern Gaza after the war, down from 40% in spring 2024. The study noted that Israeli Jews and those on the ideological right were less likely to support Israeli governance of Gaza compared to the previous year.

A Times of Israel poll found that 53.2% of respondents rejected annexing parts of the Gaza Strip, while 38.9% supported annexation and 7.9% had no opinion. These varying results highlight the complexity of public opinion and the importance of how questions are framed in polling.

The differences in polling results may reflect the distinction between settlement (civilian communities), governance (military/administrative control), and annexation (formal incorporation into Israel), concepts that carry different implications and levels of support among the Israeli public.

Political momentum for Gaza resettlement has been building in Israel’s parliament. Far-right MKs announced the formation of a Knesset caucus to push for the resettlement of Gaza, with founders claiming that settling the enclave is the only way “to prevent the continuation of terrorist threats” and would lead Hamas to free the hostages.

In December 2024, several MKs and ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, participated in an observation tour of Gaza, where Ben-Gvir stated that “the hostages should be brought home by encouraging migration – it’s right, it’s moral, it’s logical”. The tour represented a significant escalation in political advocacy for resettlement.

While no specific settlement legislation has been passed, the Knesset has taken related actions that could facilitate future resettlement efforts. In October 2024, MKs voted 92 to 10 to approve a law barring UNRWA from operating in Israeli territory, and 87-9 in favor of another measure curtailing UNRWA’s activities in Gaza and the West Bank. These measures could create space for alternative governance structures in Gaza.

The Nachala settlement movement responded to the poll by calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and the government to “make a courageous decision and immediately begin building Jewish communities in northern Gaza.” The organization characterized this as “a national mission of the highest order,” arguing that returning settlement to Gaza is “not only a moral response but a security and strategic necessity.”

Yehuda Wald, CEO of the Religious Zionism party, expressed satisfaction with the poll results on social media, writing: “The truth is it’s a miracle. Despite all the panic in the channels, despite all the dire explanatory commentary from the former officials, despite all the blackening and delegitimization campaign against Religious Zionist people who express these value positions, large segments of the Israeli people haven’t lost their way.”

The resettlement debate has gained international attention following President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza’s future. Trump has repeatedly conveyed his belief that Palestinians — around 2.2 million of whom live in Gaza — would voluntarily relocate to another location if given the choice. His plan envisions what he calls a “voluntary departure” initiative that would offer Palestinians in Gaza the opportunity to emigrate either permanently or temporarily to third countries.

Trump proposed that the United States take a “long-term ownership position” over Gaza and permanently displace its residents, though the White House has indicated the plan wouldn’t include U.S. troops or American funds for rebuilding. The president has suggested that Jordan and Egypt could serve as destination countries for relocated Palestinians, though both nations have rejected this idea. Trump’s approach emphasizes the voluntary nature of the emigration, distinguishing it from forced displacement, though critics question whether truly voluntary departure is possible under current conditions.

The Trump administration’s proposal has gained some traction in Israel, with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich organizing “a voluntary transfer for Gaza residents who express interest in moving to third countries, in accordance with Israeli and international law, and following the vision of US President Donald Trump”. This represents a significant policy shift toward actively facilitating Palestinian emigration from Gaza, though implementation remains unclear and the proposal has faced international criticism.

The poll results and subsequent political developments suggest that the question of Gaza’s future remains highly contentious both within Israel and internationally. The significant support for resettlement among certain segments of Israeli society, combined with growing political advocacy and the Trump administration’s proposals, indicates that debates over Gaza’s long-term status will likely continue to shape Israeli politics and regional dynamics in the months ahead.

The varying polling data also highlights the complexity of Israeli public opinion on this issue, with support levels fluctuating based on how questions are framed and what specific policies are being considered. As the war in Gaza continues and its eventual conclusion approaches, these questions about settlement, governance, and population movements will likely become increasingly central to Israel’s political discourse.