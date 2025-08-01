New “Rabbi AI” to Meet the Growing Demand for Rabbinic Guidance

AISH has launched a new artificial intelligence platform aimed at expanding its ability to provide personalized Jewish guidance to users worldwide. The “Rabbi AI” service, accessible at ai.aish.com, represents the organization’s developing solution to meeting the growing demand for guidance and answering questions related to Judaism and Jewish practice.

Noah Levin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer for AISH, explained that the program arose from the organization’s current programs lack of ability to fulfill the rising demand of Jews looking for guidance and our desire to ensure that everyone that comes has an outlet to ask question.

“People are coming to aish.com and engaging with our online chat. Our chat is currently staffed by three rabbis who live in different parts of the world and who respond to queries from Jews across the globe 24/6. The online chat system works to provide Jews who are looking for a sense of belonging, a sense of purpose, personal guidance, or knowledge about Judaism,” Levin said. “The challenge being that we’ve often seen the demand is far more than we can supply.”

Three months ago, the team developed a specialized language model incorporating AISH’s extensive online curriculum and knowledge base, as well as uploading and transcribing core philosophical offline content, including lectures and books.

“We began to test AISH’s Rabbi AI on people within the organization, on our branch staff around the world, rabbis, students, and we refined it,” Levin stated. “People were very impressed that it reflects, both pedagogically in terms of how it answers the questions, and also philosophically, what AISH believes at its heart as an organization.”

The platform offers multilingual capabilities, understanding questions in almost any language while primarily responding in English. Spanish speakers will receive responses in Spanish, with plans to expand language support in the future.

Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of AISH, emphasized the technology’s importance in their mission: ” “Rabbi AI enables us to provide knowledge, education, and Jewish wisdom at scale to tens of thousands of people seeking guidance around the world. This technology helps us meet people where they are with authentic Jewish teachings.”



Rabbi Nechemiah Coopersmith, who has been involved with AISH for over 40 years and the Chief Editor of AISH.com since its inception 25 years ago, was chosen to be the face of the project and is very excited about the potential upscale of service. “The platform is a culmination of decades of Jewish wisdom shared on Aish.com and throughout the AISH organization,” Rabbi Coopersmith said. “While once skeptical of the quality of answers given by AI, the ability of AI has developed to such a degree that the responses given now by Rabbi AI are accurate, authentic, relatable, and sensitive. What the team has developed here is nothing short of breathtaking.”

The system maintains human oversight, with the AI capable of flagging conversations that require rabbinical intervention for users who request it, those looking for guidance from a human rabbi, or for conversations that expand beyond the scope of the AI’s ability to respond. While user identities remain anonymized, human rabbis can view conversation contexts when invited to participate.

“We have an internal system operating on the backend to make sure we don’t know who this person is so that their identity is protected and everything is anonymous, unless the person asks to speak to one of our live chat rabbis, then they will be flagged and invited to join the conversation.” “The conversations on the back end exist,” Levin explained, “but because there are so many of them, no human being can read through all of them. Likewise, we don’t give access to anyone to see what was said, unless the request was made by the user to do so.”

Initial testing has demonstrated significant expansion in service capacity. Levin noted that human rabbis were previously limited to handling four concurrent deeper conversations, which only allowed them to interact with a hundred people per day.

“We would see one hundred full conversations a day coming through, and that was with us stopping it,” Levin said. “In a limited test on AISH.com, we were able to respond in a short time to over 5000 conversations that came in.”

AISH plans to scale the platform as widely as possible, potentially expanding beyond their website to include integration with courses, podcasts, and social media content.

“The plan is to scale it up to as much as we possibly can,” Levin confirmed. “We want this to be a tool not just on AISH.com but in our courses and different things that we might do over time that would be available for anybody, anywhere.”

The Rabbi AI program is free and currently accessible via a web browser at ai.aish.com. AISH is working on developing a mobile application for Rabbi AI that would be rolled out sometime in the future in conjunction with other products.

About AISH

AISH is a global Jewish organization dedicated to Jewish education and community building. Through innovative programming and media, AISH works to inspire Jewish pride and connection to Jewish values by promoting wisdom, love, and responsibility.