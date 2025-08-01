Resist the Lies: Defending the Judeo-Christian Alliance

In an age of mass disinformation and ideological subversion, a silent war is raging—one not fought with bullets or bombs, but with deceptive memes, fake narratives, and psychological manipulation. It is a sprawling information operation, and its target is nothing less than the very cultural and moral fabric of the West. The goal of this information operation? Simple: To irrevocably fracture the Judeo-Christian alliance that undergirds our civilization and to sacrifice its legacy to the three-headed tyrannical monster of wokeism, Islamism, and global neoliberalism.

For decades, Western civilization has rested on a moral, ethical, political, and legal framework born of Jerusalem (revelation) and Athens (reason)—but truthfully, Jerusalem even more so than Athens. The shared moral code of Jews and Christians, forged in the crucible of Scripture, millennia-old inherited tradition, and collective conscience, has for centuries shaped our legal system, our ethical system, our basic day-to-day human interactions with our fellow countrymen, and our sense of human dignity.

Today, that shared foundation is under siege—and not just from the usual suspects of secularism and radical Islam, but from a new breed of cynical manipulators and Jew-baiters who pit Jews and Christians against each other in a terrifying game of civilizational sabotage. We see this in the recent fraudulent information operation about the church “arson” in Taybeh (Samaria). We see it from those who tendentiously glommed onto the recent clerical and bureaucratic errors in Israel’s visa-permitting process to pretend there is somehow some sort of anti-Christian animus in the Israeli government (there isn’t). We see it in recent highly problematic guests on certain highly popular podcasts. And so much more.

These digital arsonists, both the social media anonymous and the publicly prominent alike, disseminate propaganda—perhaps foreign-sourced or foreign-originated—with surgical and lethal precision. They peddle ancient anti-Semitic tropes, resurrecting blood libels and baseless conspiracies that have no place whatsoever in 21st-century life. For many, the goal seems to be nothing less than attempting to persuade young, impressionable Christians in America to abandon not merely the Jewish state, but also the Jewish people themselves.

This is extraordinarily dangerous. It is immensely self-destructive. It is profoundly evil. And it must stop.

Jews and Christians have theological differences, but they also share large swaths of Scripture, a common moral language and inheritance, and a reverence for the sanctity of life, the rule of law, and the inviolability of the nuclear family. The original People of the Book and the great Gentile offshoot are the twin sentinels—the original building blocks and the builders themselves, respectively—of the edifice we today call “Western civilization.” And right now, Jews and Christians must stand shoulder to shoulder like never before to defend the West from those both within and beyond its borders.

Simply put, we must all resist the lies, propaganda, and disinformation that seek to divide us.

We are, as it is often said, at a civilizational inflection point. If Jews and Christians allow these information operations to turn us against one another, we will lose everything we have built and sustained over these millennia. But if we stand united, we can turn the tide—and thereby save the West. The stakes quite literally could not be higher.

This article was originally published at Newsweek.com. Josh Hammer is Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large and Host of “The Josh Hammer Show.” He is the author of Israel and Civilization: The Fate of the Jewish Nation and the Destiny of the West.