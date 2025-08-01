Rewarding Terror: A Dangerous Betrayal of Peace

In recent weeks, several Western governments—including Canada, France, Malta and the United Kingdom—have shamefully announced their support for recognizing a Palestinian state. They couch this policy shift in the language of diplomacy, of peace, and of progress. But let us be clear: this is not peacebuilding. This is appeasement. And far worse—it is a reprehensible reward for terrorism.

On October 7, the world witnessed Hamas unleash the most savage massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Babies were butchered, families incinerated, women raped and mutilated, and over 240 innocent civilians abducted. Nearly 10 months later, scores of those hostages remain in Gaza’s tunnels—suffering, neglected, and abandoned by the very governments now rushing to reward their captors.

What Canada, France, the UK, and their like-minded allies are doing is not just diplomatically premature—it is morally obscene. To recognize a Palestinian state now, in the absence of any accountable leadership, functioning institutions, or even a basic renunciation of terror, is to validate the ideology that led to October 7. It sends a horrifying message to the world: that massacring Jews is not only tolerated—it is politically profitable.

As Israel’s Foreign Ministry rightly noted, this policy shift jeopardizes ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and secure the release of the hostages. It hardens Hamas’s negotiating stance by conveying that terror brings legitimacy and leverage. Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed put it plainly: “We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation.”

Yet far too many Western leaders seem to have learned nothing from history. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli reminded us of past moments when the world’s silence or appeasement enabled Jewish suffering—from Chamberlain’s betrayal of Czechoslovakia to the shameful refusal to accept Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. “We’ve outlasted Pharaoh, Antiochus, Titus, Hadrian, Chmielnicki, and Hitler,” Chikli declared. We will also outlast today’s feckless politicians in Paris, London, and Ottawa.

These nations are not building peace—they are undermining it. By preemptively legitimizing a Palestinian state, they embolden extremists and demoralize moderates. They vindicate Hamas’s ideology and sabotage any prospects for real reform within Palestinian society. And they reward the very actors who have brought only ruin to Gaza’s own people.

Emily Damari, an Israeli-British citizen who spent 471 days in Hamas captivity, understands this better than any foreign minister. In a powerful plea to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, she warned: “This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy.” She asked a question that should haunt every Western leader: “Had you been in power during World War II, would you have recognized Nazi control over occupied countries?”

At Israel365 Action, we call on world leaders to stand with the Jewish people in our hour of need—not to abandon us once again behind closed doors of political convenience. We urge responsible governments to support Israel’s right to exist, to defend itself, and to resist the cynical push to recognize a Palestinian state ruled by terrorists.

October 7th didn’t happen because there was no Palestinian state, it happened because Gaza was a Palestinian state. Israel’s allies must realize that their decision is not diplomacy—it is a moral failure.