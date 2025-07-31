What King David Taught Me About Facing the Year Ahead

King David has always fascinated me—not because he was perfect, but because he was real.

In one moment, he declares with bold confidence:

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” (Psalm 23:1)

And in another, he cries out:

“How long, O Lord? Will You forget me forever?” (Psalm 13:1)

His psalms are raw, unfiltered, and deeply human. They capture what it means to believe in God—not as an abstract idea, but as a present reality in the middle of both triumph and trial.

David’s life was full of tension—between power and vulnerability, calling and struggle, sin and repentance. Yet it’s in those tensions that he forged the prayers we still cling to today. His words don’t just teach us how to worship—they teach us how to live.

That’s why I’ve returned to the Psalms more often over the past few years. And it’s also why I’ve brought them—visibly and purposefully—into my home.

Time as Devotion, Not Just Obligation

This coming year, I’m hanging up something different: the 2026 Israel365 Calendar and Jewish Holiday Guide. Not because I needed another place to write down appointments—but because I needed to keep my days grounded in something eternal.

Each month features a verse from Psalms—timeless words that carry deep spiritual lessons—alongside powerful images from the Land of Israel, where those prayers were first spoken.

September 2025 opens with the familiar and foundational Psalm 23:1:

“A psalm of David. The Lord is my shepherd; I lack nothing.”

This verse begins the year with a quiet challenge: Do we believe that God leads us—not just in crisis, but daily? In a world driven by scarcity, David’s words remind us that God’s provision is enough.

January 2026 brings us to Psalm 3:5:

“I lay down and slept; I awoke, for the Lord will support me.”

Written during one of David’s darkest moments, this verse speaks of the kind of trust that allows us to rest in chaos. It’s not peace through control, but peace through surrender. A powerful reminder that waking up is itself an act of grace. 2026 Israel365 Calendar and Jewish Holiday Guide

March 2026 features Psalm 133:1:

“A song of ascents. Of David. How good and how pleasant it is that brothers to dwell together.”

This is not just a call for civility—it’s a vision for godly community. In divided times, this verse points us back to what is holy: relationships rooted in peace, humility, and shared devotion.

Each page of the calendar brings these truths into focus—not just as verses to read, but as lessons to live. The photos—captured in places David once walked—don’t serve as decoration, but as daily reminders that the Bible isn’t myth or metaphor. It’s memory, still alive in the soil of Israel.

A Spiritual Anchor in a Restless World

The calendar blends Hebrew and Gregorian dates and includes a full Jewish holiday guide, reconnecting you to sacred time.

What makes the calendar meaningful isn’t just the Scripture or the scenery—it’s the daily focus it helps create.

In a world of deadlines, alerts, and endless scrolling, it gently calls us back to rest, reflection, and reverence. It becomes less a tool for time management and more a quiet teacher of spiritual focus.

For me, it’s become a companion in my home—guiding the start of my days, helping me pause before the blur of the week, and reminding me, again and again, that God is present in this moment, not just the dramatic ones.

The cover of the 2026 Israel365 Calendar and Jewish Holiday Guide

Living Like David Isn’t About Looking Back

King David isn’t a figure of nostalgia. His life speaks into our present moment—into fear, division, longing, and the desire for real connection with God.

He teaches us to be brave when we’d rather hide, to sing when we feel silenced, to repent without shame, and to pray with raw honesty. Hanging these lessons on the wall isn’t decoration. It’s discipleship.

That’s what this calendar invites me to do. And perhaps it could do the same for you.

If you’re looking for something to guide your year—not just organize it—consider surrounding yourself with the wisdom of the Psalms and the spirit of the Land. Because the 2026 Israel365 Calendar and Jewish Holiday Guide is not just something to hang on the wall, but something to live with.

