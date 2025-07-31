Evangelical Leader Paula White-Cain Visits Western Wall, Expresses Solidarity with Israel

Jerusalem, Israel — Paula White-Cain, prominent American televangelist and senior faith adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, made a spiritually charged and diplomatically significant visit to Israel this week, culminating in a moving pilgrimage to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Accompanied by her husband, Jonathan Cain—keyboardist and rhythm guitarist of the iconic rock band Journey—White-Cain’s visit underscored the enduring alliance between Christian evangelicals and the Jewish state.

White-Cain, who heads the White House Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Office, was warmly welcomed at the Western Wall by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and Mordechai “Soli” Eliav, Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. They both expressed deep appreciation for her devotion to Israel and the consistent support from the Trump administration.

As is tradition, White-Cain placed a personal prayer note into the crevices of the Western Wall and signed the distinguished guest book with a heartfelt message:

“I am proud and grateful to be at this most sacred place—surely God has heard our prayers—may there always be peace with Jerusalem.”

She also added:

“I am honored and grateful to be in this most holy place – for surely God – Hashem has heard our prayers. May His peace be with Jerusalem always.”

During her visit, she toured the Gateway to Heaven exhibit in the Western Wall Tunnels, a high-tech immersive experience that uses simulation to explore the spiritual and historical connection between the Jewish people and the First and Second Temples. The exhibit, which deeply moved White-Cain, presents the Western Wall not only as a Jewish holy site but as a symbol of unity for all peoples and faiths.

White-Cain conveyed her intent to relay Israel’s gratitude back to former President Trump, whose administration was known for groundbreaking pro-Israel policies, including the historic relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords.

Later in the week, White-Cain was honored at a special gathering at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria, hosted by Israeli-American businessman Niv Yaakobi and The Meaning Channel Group. In attendance were Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, along with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

American televangelist Paula White, and longtime spiritual advisor to President Donald J. Trump, attends a Christian conference in Jerusalem on July 27, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Dagan presented White-Cain with an engraved piece of art celebrating the Jewish connection to Judea and Samaria, quoting the prophetic words of Jeremiah:

“You shall plant vineyards again on the hills of Samaria.”

“Paula White-Cain is a true friend of the Jewish people and particularly of pioneer builders in Judea and Samaria,” said Dagan. He added, “This is a decisive moment for sovereignty in the biblical heartland,” praising Netanyahu’s leadership as a bulwark against regional threats and international pressure.

White-Cain responded with strong words of encouragement:

“I truly believe Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sara will go down in history as among Israel’s greatest leaders… This is truly a watershed moment for sovereignty.”

Netanyahu himself praised Israel’s soldiers, declaring:

“They fight as described in the Bible—as lions—and have stunned the world.”

Sara Netanyahu emphasized shared faith and heritage:

“The Bible belongs to everyone—Jews, Christians, all. It is the foundation.”

Paula White-Cain has long stood at the intersection of faith and politics. She first gained national attention as chair of Donald Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board during his 2016 campaign. On January 20, 2017, she became the first female clergy to deliver an inaugural prayer at a U.S. presidential swearing-in. By 2019, she was appointed special adviser to Trump’s Faith & Opportunity Initiative, and on February 7, 2025, was named head of the newly reestablished White House Faith Office.

“Being here in Israel is very sacred to me – not just somewhere that I’m going״.

Paula White-Cain, Jerusalem



This week, Israel welcomed Pastor Paula White-Cain, senior U.S. adviser and long-time supporter of the Jewish state.



During her visit, she met with Nir Metzger, whose… pic.twitter.com/mGomaArTkr — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 29, 2025

Though sometimes controversial for her association with the “prosperity gospel”—a doctrine that has drawn criticism within evangelical circles—White-Cain has remained a trusted confidante of Trump and a key figure in maintaining his relationship with the Christian base.

Before her roles in Washington, she led a megachurch in Florida and was known for her energetic preaching and media presence.

White-Cain’s Israel itinerary also included a sobering visit to Israel’s southern region, known as the “Gaza Envelope.” She was scheduled to tour areas attacked during the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, including the site of the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im. The visit was expected to deepen her understanding of the ongoing security challenges facing Israel and reaffirm evangelical support for the country in times of crisis.

Throughout her time in Israel, White-Cain emphasized faith, unity, and unwavering support for Israel:

“It is my honor to stand in solidarity with the Jewish people and this sacred land. This is not just a visit—it is a spiritual alignment with God’s promises and the covenant of His people.”

Her stay was expected to continue through July 30, with additional meetings planned with government and religious leaders focused on strengthening Christian–Israeli cooperation in tourism, diplomacy, and economic development.