Bibi’s Brother-in_Law: “Trump is a Messianic Modern-Day Cyrus”, Urges U.S. to Help Solve Gaza Crisis

In a stirring interview with Arutz Sheva (Israel National News), Dr. Hagi Ben Artzi—respected Bible scholar, Israeli historian, and brother-in-law of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—praised former U.S. President Donald Trump as a leader with a “messianic mission” to help Israel fulfill its prophetic destiny. Drawing from the Book of Isaiah and classic Jewish thought, Dr. Ben Artzi likened Trump to the Persian King Cyrus, the ancient Persian ruler who facilitated the return of the Jewish people to their land and the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem.

“The prophet Isaiah speaks about a king—Cyrus—as a messiah, an anointed one,” said Ben Artzi, quoting Isaiah 45:1: “This is what the LORD says to His anointed, to Cyrus…”

“Lord Balfour was also defined by Rabbi Kook as a messenger of divine providence,” Dr. Ben Artzi said. “Now it’s President Trump’s turn.”

Just as Cyrus, though a Gentile, played a key role in God’s redemptive plan for Israel (Isaiah 45), so too, says Dr. Ben Artzi, President Trump has emerged as a God-ordained instrument to restore and protect the Jewish people in the modern era.

“President Trump, you have a messianic mission which is to help Israel solve the problem of the Palestinian refugees,” he declared. “We remember the Persian King Cyrus… Now it is your time.”

Ben Artzi even revealed a Hebrew numerological connection between Trump and the messianic title of “Son of David”. Trump’s connection is found through Gematria. Using the method to break down the value of Hebrew letters, Donald Trump’s name in Hebrew (דונלד טראמפ) equals 424 – which is also the numerical equivalent of ‘Moshiach for the House of David’ (משיח בן דוד).

This bold statement ties Trump’s historical leadership to Biblical prophecy and spiritual destiny—echoing themes that resonate deeply with evangelical Christians who see the modern return of Israel and global support for Jerusalem as signs of the nearing fulfillment of God’s promises.

Dr. Ben Artzi is more than just a relative of Israel’s prime minister. He is a deeply respected Bible teacher, an expert in Jewish history, and a passionate advocate for applying Biblical prophecy to today’s geopolitical events. He frequently lectures on Torah, Zionism, and Israel’s divine mission. His spiritual worldview draws heavily on the teachings of Israel’s great sages, especially Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaKohen Kook.

In the interview, Ben Artzi referenced two monumental religious figures who shaped Religious Zionist thought.

Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaKohen Kook, the first Chief Rabbi of British Mandate Palestine, taught that the return of the Jews to the Land of Israel was not merely a political act, but part of a divine redemptive process. He believed that even secular leaders and foreign powers could unknowingly serve God’s greater plan, just like Cyrus in the Bible.

Ben Artzi also mentioned Rabbi Meir Kahane, a former Knesset member and outspoken Jewish activist. Though controversial in his time, Kahane’s central message was the unapologetic defense of Jewish life and the belief that Jews must rely on themselves—and on God—for security and survival in their own land.

“This opportunity wasn’t offered by a supporter of Rabbi Meir Kahane,” Ben Artzi remarked, “but by the President of the United States of America!”

Ben Artzi highlighted what he believes to be the most visionary—and least discussed—part of Trump’s policy toward Israel: the proposal to relocate the Palestinian population of Gaza.

“Trump came out with a great plan—unbelievable—you have to relocate the refugees from Gaza and bring them to other places in the world,” he said.

This aspect of Trump’s Peace to Prosperity initiative would have allowed for voluntary and humanitarian resettlement of Palestinians in other countries, helping to finally resolve a 77-year-old crisis. The idea was not deportation, but providing the right—recognized under international law—for civilians to flee war zones and seek better lives elsewhere. Many evangelical leaders have supported such ideas as part of a compassionate, Biblically-aligned path to peace.

“This is the most critical problem of Israel,” Ben Artzi explained. “The Palestinians want to come back to Haifa and Jaffa… this means the destruction of Israel.”

He called on Netanyahu and the Israeli leadership to seize this moment:

“Bibi, please look at this time with the understanding that you are a messenger of God to bring the State of Israel to a different level of existence.”

Ben Artzi closed with a final call to Trump:

“Thank you very much, President Trump, for what you have done—and thank you for what you are going to do. This is your opportunity. You will be remembered in Jewish history as the leader who helped Israel solve this problem once and for all.”