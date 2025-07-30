This Isn’t About Israel — It’s About Global Jihad

While Americans debate from thousands of miles away, Israel just made one of the most consequential decisions in its modern history: to vote toward the annexation of Judea and Samaria. Predictably, Western voices—our most popular pundits, politicians, and yes, pastors—are in an uproar, clutching the pearls of the long-dead “two-state solution.” But let’s be clear: this move isn’t about peace treaties, land swaps, or failed diplomacy.

This is about survival. And it’s about stopping the march of radical jihadist Islam before it reaches your doorstep.

The Two-State Fantasy Is Dead

We need to stop pretending. Israel has offered the Palestinians a state multiple times: in 1947, in 2000, and in 2008. Each time, the answer was the same: no.

Why? Because the goal has never been a state next to Israel. The goal has always been a state instead of Israel.

From Hamas to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and even the so-called “moderate” Palestinian Authority, the objective is clear and written into their charters: destroy Israel and replace it with an Islamic state. They don’t want peace. They want conquest.

This is why every peace negotiation fails. It’s not because Israel is unwilling to compromise. It’s because jihad doesn’t compromise. It conquers—or dies trying.

Israeli soldiers and rescue personnel at the scene of a terror attack outside Rami Levy supermarket in Gush Etzion, Judea, July 10, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Judea and Samaria: Israel’s Biblical Heartland

Let’s not forget what we’re actually talking about. Judea and Samaria are not just arbitrary hills. These are the biblical heartlands where Abraham walked, where David ruled, where the prophets thundered, and where the story of Scripture unfolded.

To suggest that Jews have no right to live there is to erase thousands of years of history and to surrender truth to propaganda.

Yet the global community condemns Israel for simply taking control over what already belongs to it—legally, historically, and biblically. It’s as if the world wants Israel to stay vulnerable, stay under siege, and keep apologizing for existing.

Enough.

It’s Not About the Palestinians

Let’s say the hard truth that few dare to voice: the Palestinian people are being used. They are pawns in a larger game—and not by Israel, but by the jihadists who control their leadership and their narrative.

From Hamas in Gaza to the PA in Ramallah, they are not building a state. They are building rockets, digging tunnels, and raising children to become martyrs.

And the real puppet masters aren’t in the West Bank or even Gaza. They’re in Tehran, in Ankara, and in Doha. This isn’t a national liberation movement. It’s a religious war—a war with a global aim.

View of a Hamas Tunnel in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90

The Goal Is Global Sharia — and the West Is Next

Western Christians, it’s time to stop sleepwalking. The problem isn’t “over there.” The problem is coming here. In many places, it already has.

Europe is crumbling under the weight of imported jihad. Entire neighborhoods in Paris, Brussels, and London are ruled not by local governments but by Sharia courts.

Churches are empty. Mosques are overflowing. And the multicultural dream has devolved into a nightmare of intimidation, censorship, and violence.

And we think we’re immune?

The same ideology that chants “From the river to the sea” in the West Bank is marching in our streets, indoctrinating on our campuses, and manipulating our media.

The jihadi agenda is not to live in peace. It is to dominate. It is to establish a global caliphate. And every concession, every appeasement, only fuels their confidence.

If Israel—the one free democracy in the Middle East—falls, the rest of the West won’t be far behind.

It’s laughable how many in the West, especially in the Church, try to play moral referee in this conflict. Safe in their suburbia, sipping lattes, they post long-winded think pieces about “justice for Palestine” and “Israeli apartheid,” all while ignoring the fact that Hamas literally uses their own people as human shields and teaches children to hate Jews from kindergarten.

Salt Lake City, Utah USA – March 2nd 2024: Anti-Israel march (Source: Shutterstock)

Do they not see that this is spiritual warfare? Do they not understand that Israel is on the front lines not just of a physical war or political conflict, but of a clash of civilizations?

Israel is not perfect. But it is fighting to exist in a region where its neighbors chant for its destruction on a daily basis. And for those of us who claim to follow the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob—and who claim to believe the Bible—we have no excuse to stay neutral.

You can go back to your delusions, believing that all people want peace, that all religions are basically the same, that modernity will save us. Or you can wake up to the reality that we are watching prophecy, geopolitics, and spiritual warfare converge in real time.

Israel’s vote to assert sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is not a power grab. It’s a declaration that they will no longer play a rigged game. They will no longer be bullied into suicide by international pressure.

And if the Church doesn’t stand with Israel now, we may soon find ourselves wondering why our own cities look like war zones, why our freedom is eroding, and why the very faith we claim is under siege.

Because the jihad isn’t just coming for the Jews.

It’s coming for all of us.