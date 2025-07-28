Trump Urges Israeli Action, Houthis Threaten Escalation, and Ex-Hostage Reveals Horror of Hamas Captivity

Trump Presses Israel to ‘Make a Decision’ as Hamas Ceasefire Talks Collapse

In the wake of shattered ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, President Donald Trump delivered a stark message: “Israel is going to have to make a decision.”

Speaking from Scotland alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump addressed the breakdown in Doha-mediated talks after Hamas abruptly hardened its stance. “They had a routine discussion the other day and, all of a sudden, they hardened up,” Trump remarked, adding that Hamas refuses to release the estimated 50 hostages still trapped in Gaza.

Trump didn’t elaborate on what he would do in Israel’s position but implied that military action may be unavoidable. “I know what I would do… but I don’t think it’s appropriate that I say.” He criticized Hamas for exploiting humanitarian aid and called Gaza “a mess,” pointing out the failure of the 2005 Israeli withdrawal to yield peace.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff echoed Trump’s frustration, saying Hamas is acting selfishly and not negotiating in good faith. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that if the hostages aren’t returned, “the gates of hell will open in Gaza.”

Israeli officials confirmed that combat operations continue despite temporary tactical humanitarian pauses—pauses, they said, aimed at discrediting false starvation claims promoted by Hamas. “We’re approaching moments of decision,” said Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

Houthis Train for Invasion of Israel Under Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’

While Israel grapples with Hamas, a new and dangerous threat looms to the south: the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. According to reports, the Houthis have trained a third wave of elite fighters for a bold operation they’ve code-named “Al-Aqsa Flood”—borrowing the term Hamas used for its October 7 massacre in Israel.

Footage has emerged of Houthi operatives training in mock battle scenarios against symbols of the U.S., Israel, and the UK. Although geographically distant—over 1,200 miles away—the Houthis have demonstrated long-range capabilities, including a May missile strike near Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport.

In retaliation, Israel has launched targeted strikes on Houthi infrastructure, including ports and airfields. However, the Houthis have broadened their campaign, threatening any vessel connected to Israeli commerce, regardless of nationality.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced this escalation in what he termed the group’s “fourth phase” of operations against Israel, calling on the global community to pressure Israel to end its Gaza campaign and blockade.

‘The Cages Were the Worst’: Ex-Hostage Emily Damari Speaks Out

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli woman who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, has revealed gut-wrenching details about her ordeal. In an emotional interview with the Daily Mail, Damari described being confined for nearly four months in underground cages just two meters square, often with five others, in suffocating heat and filth.

“The silence murders the ears,” she said. “You go crazy in it.” Damari was shot and seriously wounded during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Despite losing fingers and suffering daily torment, her image—standing defiant with a mutilated hand—has become a symbol of survival.

“Sometimes there would be six of us, squeezed in a tiny cage, just two metres by two metres.”



Emily Damari, Israeli captivity survivor with dual British citizenship, bravely takes the Daily Mail back to her harrowing time in Gaza.



Emily knows the hostages must be released. We… pic.twitter.com/hWrBeIfyBG — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) July 25, 2025

Now free, Damari is calling on President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to do everything possible to rescue those still trapped. Her twin friends, Gali and Ziv Berman, remain among the hostages. “They are probably in a cage,” she said. “It is probably unimaginably hot for them.”

Her plea: “You saved my life—now save the last 50 hostages. Only then can we start to heal.”