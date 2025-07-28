Netanyahu Strengthens Evangelical Ties Amid False Accusations and Policy Reversals

In a fervent address to American evangelical leaders at a Jerusalem conference hosted by Daystar TV and Pastor Paula White, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed the “unbreakable bond” between Christians and Jews, positioning the alliance as a bulwark against both Islamist extremism and a global campaign of misinformation.

“Our partnership is bonded in faith, in history, in tradition,” Netanyahu said. “But now, it faces a new front — a battle of the truth.” He warned that this alliance is being “challenged today by Islamist fundamentalism that seeks to subjugate all Muslims that they view as infidels and eradicate the American, and obviously the Israeli, presence in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu has long recognized the strategic importance of evangelical Christian support, particularly in the United States. In his remarks, he called Christian supporters “cherished friends,” praising their advocacy for Israel amid rising international hostility. “We have an eighth front — the battle for truth,” he said. “And I can think of no one who can carry this battle alongside with us… better than our many Christian friends.”

He emphasized that Israel remains “the guardian of Christianity in the Middle East,” adding that no other country in the region protects Christian communities as Israel does. Yet, he lamented, this truth is being inverted by hostile media campaigns: “The Jewish state is portrayed by ‘purchased influencers’ on American television as an enemy of Christianity… What folly, what lies. What a travesty of truth.”

American televangelist Paula White, and longtime spiritual advisor to President Donald J. Trump, attends a Christian conference in Jerusalem on July 27, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Netanyahu’s comments come in the wake of false accusations against Jewish settlers regarding a supposed arson attack on ancient church ruins in Taybeh, a Christian Arab village in Samaria. The July 7 incident initially prompted outrage, with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee calling it “terror.” However, an investigation by the Israel Police revealed that the site had not sustained damage, and no evidence of arson was found.

The premature and unsubstantiated blame placed on Israeli Jews sparked concern among Israeli and Christian leaders about the rush to judgment and the wider narrative of demonizing Israel. “It is part of the same pattern of delegitimization,” one Israeli official noted, pointing to a broader trend of what Netanyahu labeled “egregious falsehoods” aimed at undermining Israel’s moral standing.

The prime minister’s outreach also followed the resolution of a bureaucratic issue that had strained ties with Christian visitors. A recent change in visa policy has caused delays and added costs for evangelical organizations traveling to Israel, leading to frustration among some of the Jewish state’s staunchest supporters.

In a diplomatic about-face, Israel’s Interior Ministry reversed the change. Ambassador Huckabee welcomed the correction: “American Christians are some of Israel’s strongest supporters, and the resolution of this issue among friends is a welcome outcome.”

The incident highlighted both the strength and sensitivity of Israel’s relationship with the evangelical community — a relationship Netanyahu has nurtured for decades and which he now appears determined to reinforce as global criticism of Israel intensifies.

Netanyahu also used the Daystar event to counter claims of starvation in Gaza, calling them “a bold-faced lie.” He stated that Israel has supplied 1.9 million tons of food to Gaza during the war and that the only obstruction to humanitarian relief is Hamas itself.

“Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid and then accuses Israel of not supplying it,” Netanyahu said, accusing the United Nations of spreading misinformation and providing cover for the terror group. “The U.N. has no excuses left. No excuses left. Stop lying. Stop finding excuses. Do what you have to do and stop accusing Israel deliberately of this egregious falsehood.”

Netanyahu concluded his speech with a dual message: a warning that the Judeo-Christian alliance is under coordinated attack, and a call to action for evangelicals to stand firm. “We fight [Islamist extremism] together… We shall win it together. We have great faith in your faith and in our faith,” he said.

As both antisemitic and anti-Christian rhetoric escalate in international discourse — often fueled by misinformation — Netanyahu’s message resonated with many in the evangelical world who see their support for Israel not only as a political cause, but as a spiritual mandate.