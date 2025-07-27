Rabbi Reveals Trump’s Divine Mission: “Trump Has No Clue Why He Was Chosen. But I Do”

In a comprehensive video lecture, Rabbi Isser Z. Weisberg, who has studied biblical prophecies for over thirty years, presents a startling analysis of President Donald Trump’s divine mission. Drawing from hundreds of sources throughout the Hebrew Bible and thousands more from rabbinic literature spanning 2,000 years, Rabbi Weisberg argues that Trump’s role transcends conventional politics and enters the realm of biblical prophecy.

Rabbi Weisberg begins by addressing what he sees as a troubling contradiction in Trump’s approach to Israel. Despite Trump’s strong pro-Israel record—lifting arms restrictions, defunding UNRWA, removing Biden’s sanctions on Jewish settlers, and reinstating ICC sanctions—the rabbi criticizes Trump’s role in pushing through what he calls an “insane, immoral and dangerous surrender agreement with Hamas.”

According to Weisberg, Trump has relied on advisors with compromised judgment, particularly Steve Witkoff, who has “deep financial ties with Qatar’s Hamas-supporting ruling clan.” The rabbi notes that Trump has expressed admiration for Middle Eastern leaders, including Saudi Arabia’s MBS, Qatar’s rulers, Turkey’s Erdogan, and Egypt’s el-Sisi, despite none being true friends of America or sharing American values.

Weisberg cites the ADL’s Global 100 anti-Semitism index, which shows that “every single Arab Islamic country, even those who have peace and normalization agreements with Israel, every single one of them has populations who are over 90% anti-Semites,” contrasting this with the US and Western countries that score 10% or lower.

The rabbi argues that Trump’s misunderstanding of Middle Eastern dynamics stems from his reliance on advisors whose judgment has been corrupted by financial interests. Referencing Deuteronomy 16:19, Weisberg explains: “Do not take bribes, since bribery makes the wise blind and perverts the words of the righteous.” He contends that the financial ties of advisors like Kushner and Witkoff with Gulf States have “completely twisted their moral compass and blinded their sense of justice with regard to the state of Israel.”

Weisberg also places significant blame on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom he describes as fundamentally well-intentioned but lacking “the wisdom, the inner strength and the Jewish Pride to stand up for the Jewish people.” The rabbi characterizes Netanyahu as an apikoros—a Talmudic term for someone who believes in God but doesn’t live with that belief practically.

Drawing from Talmudic sources, Weisberg notes that the Zionist government leading Israel before the Redemption is described as “malchus shafalot“—a pathetically weak government. He argues that Netanyahu’s fear of American abandonment leads him to bow to dangerous US demands, even when he knows they threaten Israeli security.

Despite these criticisms, Rabbi Weisberg emphasizes that Trump’s failures in Middle Eastern policy don’t define his presidency or reflect on his character. Instead, he argues that Trump was chosen for a entirely different divine purpose.

Weisberg points to Trump’s miraculous political rise as evidence of divine intervention: “The fact that he came out of nowhere with no political experience and no military experience to win his first term is a first in American history, and the fact that he was able to withstand an unprecedented barrage of all sorts of attempts to remove him… including his miraculous escape from an assassin’s bullet and then to secure a second term—this is clearly and obviously the hand of God.”

However, the rabbi argues that Trump fundamentally misunderstands his own mission. Analyzing Trump’s inauguration speech, Weisberg notes that of nearly 3,000 words, only six accurately reflected his true purpose: “We will not forget our God.” The rest—promises to make America the greatest nation, end all wars, and serve as a unifier—Weisberg dismisses as misguided.

To understand Trump’s actual role, Rabbi Weisberg presents a complex theological framework identifying America as the final manifestation of the Roman Empire. He describes America as “the metaphysical progeny of Esau who is Edom, who is Rome, who is Christian civilization, who is Western civilization now led by the United States of America.”

The rabbi extensively quotes biblical prophecies about Edom’s ultimate destruction, beginning with Jeremiah 46: “I will destroy all the nations among whom I have exiled you, but I will not destroy you [Jacob].” He notes that while the Hebrew Bible contains the most prophecies about the Jewish people’s future greatness under the Messiah, “the number two spot in terms of volume concerns the ultimate destiny of Esau/Edom/Western civilization—and these prophecies are not pretty.”

Weisberg cites the entire book of Obadiah, devoted to Edom’s destruction: “The house of Jacob will be fire, the house of Joseph a flame, and the house of Esau will be straw… there will be no survivors from the house of Esau, for God has spoken.”

From Isaiah 34, he quotes: “God is angry at all the nations and furious with their armies… Edom’s streams will turn to tar and its dust to sulfur, and its land will become burning pitch… the fire will not be extinguished, its smoke will rise forever.”

Despite these dire prophecies, Rabbi Weisberg explains that Western civilization was spared destruction through divine intervention. He credits “an amazing tzaddik, a holy and righteous Jew who stormed the heavens and insisted that America and Western civilization be saved on account of the righteous Gentiles and their potential to transform Western society.” The rabbi promises to reveal this person’s identity in a future video.

However, this divine mercy required concrete proof that Americans deserved salvation. Weisberg explains that just as God tested Abraham through trials despite knowing his righteousness, “goodness has to be revealed in a tangible way before it can be the cause of good outcomes.”

The test centered on whether a majority of Americans would “support a government that respects God Almighty and His holy Torah and that they also support the righteous cause of the Jews in Israel” while rejecting the “radical and immoral woke left.”

According to Rabbi Weisberg’s analysis, Trump was specifically chosen to reveal America’s underlying righteousness. “Trump was chosen because he has the personality to be able to withstand all the efforts of the radical left to silence him and destroy him,” the rabbi explains.

Importantly, Weisberg clarifies that Trump “was not chosen to inspire Americans to be good people” or “save America through his righteousness.” Instead, he “was simply chosen as the right person with the right qualities to bully the radical left into submission and to allow the goodness of America to be revealed so that it would be saved from destruction.”

The rabbi notes that the 2024 election results—with Trump winning by less than 2% of the popular vote—provided the necessary proof of American righteousness. “Thanks to the efforts of that holy man we mentioned earlier, he did succeed. America was saved.”

While acknowledging Trump’s success in his assigned role, Rabbi Weisberg emphasizes the limitations of what any American president can accomplish for Israel’s security. He argues that ultimate safety for the Jewish people can only come through the Messiah, quoting the Rambam’s codification in Laws of Kings, chapter 11:

“A king from the House of David will arise. He will be a great Torah scholar and extremely righteous. He will inspire all the Jewish people to follow the ways of Torah. He will fight the wars of God and succeed to crush all the enemy nations surrounding Israel. He will rebuild the Holy Temple on the Temple Mount and then gather all the Jews from the four corners of the world.”

The rabbi concludes by referencing Isaiah 2:2-4: “In days to come the Mount of God’s Temple will stand firm above all mountains… All nations will stream to it… for the Torah shall come forth from Zion and the word of God from Jerusalem… they will beat their swords into plowshares… nations will not take up sword against nation, and they will learn war no longer.”

Despite his concerns about Trump’s Middle East policies, particularly regarding the Hamas deal, Rabbi Weisberg maintains an optimistic outlook. He argues that “the worst is behind us” and promises that “we will very soon witness the fulfillment of the prayers we have been repeating for thousands of years.”

The rabbi emphasizes that while Trump deserves gratitude for revealing America’s goodness and preventing its prophesied destruction, the ultimate “Golden Age” will not come through American greatness but through “the recognition of the Jewish nation as the leaders of all mankind when the kingdom of Messiah is established in Jerusalem, which will be known as the glory of the whole world.”