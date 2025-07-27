‘After October: Stories of Loss, Survival, and Unbreakable Faith’ new documentary, to premiere on Tisha B’Av

AISH announced today the release of the highly anticipated documentary film “After October: Stories of Loss, Survival, and Unbreakable Faith,” set to premiere worldwide on August 3, 2025, coinciding with the Hebrew date of Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning. Following on the success of last year’s film, “October 7th: Voices of Pain, Hope, and Heroism”, the new 60-minute documentary, hosted and produced by Jamie Geller, Global Spokesperson for AISH, offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of individuals and families forever changed by the events of October 7, 2023, and the subsequent conflict.

“This film is not just about documenting tragedy, it’s about honoring the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable loss,” said Jamie Geller. “Each person who shared their story with us demonstrated remarkable courage. Their willingness to open their hearts, despite their pain, speaks to the profound strength that emerges from our darkest moments. These are stories that need to be told and remembered.”

Through exclusive, previously unseen family footage and deeply personal interviews, the documentary follows four powerful narratives, including a father who witnessed the murder of his pregnant wife as they traveled to welcome their fourth child, only to lose their newborn son just 15 days later, a mother navigating profound grief after losing her husband, who fell as a hero while serving in the IDF, a young man who endured the agony of believing his brother was held hostage for 14 months before learning the devastating truth of his murder by Hamas on October 7, and an IDF soldier, the eldest of eight siblings, confronting the void left by his father’s death during service in Lebanon.

Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of AISH and co-producer of the film, emphasized the documentary’s significance: “On Tisha B’Av, we commemorate historical tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people, but the day also teaches us that we never lose hope. This film connects our ancient tradition of remembrance with contemporary suffering, reminding us that throughout history, the Jewish people have transformed grief into purpose and hope. These stories, though heartbreaking, ultimately affirm our collective resilience and unbreakable faith.”

The documentary aims to provide context and understanding for viewers of all backgrounds, serving as both a memorial to those lost and a testament to the enduring strength of survivors and their communities.

“After October” will be available for community screenings on Tisha B’Av, offering synagogues, community centers, and educational institutions the opportunity to host viewings followed by panel discussions. AISH encourages communities to include local individuals directly impacted by the events in these discussions when possible, creating spaces for shared reflection and healing.

“October 7th touched every Jew around the world,” added Geller. “In creating this film, we sought to honor each individual’s unique experience while highlighting the common threads of courage and faith that bind these stories together. Our hope is that viewers, no matter where they are, will not only bear witness to the suffering that occurred on that day, but also recognize the profound capacity for human resilience that emerges even in our darkest hours.”

The film stands as both a historical document and a call to remember, not just the tragedy itself, but the lives and legacies of those affected. Through careful storytelling that balances grief with moments of hope, “After October” offers viewers a chance to connect with experiences that might otherwise remain distant or abstract.

Communities interested in hosting a screening can register here. Individuals wishing to view the documentary can access the documentary for free by registering online through AISH’s website.

Register to watch the documentary for free: https://9av.aish.com/youtube

About AISH

AISH is a global Jewish organization dedicated to Jewish education and community building. Through innovative programming and media, AISH works to inspire Jewish pride and connection to Jewish values by promoting wisdom, love, and responsibility.